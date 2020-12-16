You are here

Afnan Al-Shuaiby
Afnan Al-Shuaiby
Updated 16 December 2020
Arab News

Afnan Al-Shuaiby, chair of the Arab International Women’s Forum
Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaiby has recently been appointed as chair of the Arab International Women’s Forum (AIWF).
Al-Shuaiby, founder and CEO of FNN International, will assume her new role at AIWF on Jan. 1, 2021.
AIWF was set up as a development organization based in London to support women’s leadership and social and economic growth in the Middle East and North Africa.
Al-Shuaiby is a senior management executive with over 20 years of experience and a successful track record of providing fiscal, strategic, and operational leadership in uniquely challenging situations in Saudi Arabia, the wider Arab world, the UK, and the US.
She has held the position of director general of international relations at the Ministry of Culture.
Previously, Al-Shuaibi was the secretary-general and CEO of the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) in London, where she was the first woman to assume this position. Al-Shuaibi served as CEO of the ABCC for 11 years, between 2007 and 2018.
Prior to this, she was an adviser to the president of the US-Saudi Arabian Business Council in Washington, DC, between 1998 and 2007.
She also served as an adviser for government affairs and business development at Qorvis Communications, and assistant adviser at Abu Dhabi Investment Agency.
Al-Shuaiby holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature from King Saud University in Riyadh, a master’s degree in educational administration from the American University in Washington, DC, and a Ph.D. in leadership administration from George Washington University.
She has a certificate in executive education from the Harvard Kennedy School and a certificate in peace and conflict resolution from the American University, Washington, DC.
Al-Shuaiby is also a member of the advisory commission at King Khalid University, an executive committee member of B20 Saudi Arabia, and a board member of AIWF.
 

Saudi initiative to promote Arabic to be launched next week

Saudi initiative to promote Arabic to be launched next week

Saudi initiative to promote Arabic to be launched next week
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Education and Training Evaluation Commission (ETEC) will launch a global initiative next week for academic accreditation of centers and programs to teach Arabic to non-native speakers.
The step aims to reinforce Saudi Arabia’s leadership role in preserving the Arabic language.
The launch of the initiative coincides with International Day of the Arabic Language. The launching ceremony will be broadcast live via the link: https://qrco.de/bbqsgw.
The ETEC will offer integrated services to accredited institutions and programs to ensure the quality of Arabic language education around the world. It will also offer counseling and training services to its affiliates.
The ETEC ensures the evaluation of public and private education in the Kingdom, builds norms for public education curricula in coordination with the Ministry of Education, and approves and updates them.
The commission also develops, approves and implements systems for evaluation and accreditation, including evaluation and accreditation of institutions and programs, in the field of education and training. It is also responsible for teachers’ training and assessment in the Kingdom. SPA Riyadh
The ETEC also evaluates certificate programs offered by educational and training institutions and review them periodically for any updates according to the requirements of the Kingdom’s labor market and the latest global trends.

 

