Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaiby has recently been appointed as chair of the Arab International Women’s Forum (AIWF).

Al-Shuaiby, founder and CEO of FNN International, will assume her new role at AIWF on Jan. 1, 2021.

AIWF was set up as a development organization based in London to support women’s leadership and social and economic growth in the Middle East and North Africa.

Al-Shuaiby is a senior management executive with over 20 years of experience and a successful track record of providing fiscal, strategic, and operational leadership in uniquely challenging situations in Saudi Arabia, the wider Arab world, the UK, and the US.

She has held the position of director general of international relations at the Ministry of Culture.

Previously, Al-Shuaibi was the secretary-general and CEO of the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) in London, where she was the first woman to assume this position. Al-Shuaibi served as CEO of the ABCC for 11 years, between 2007 and 2018.

Prior to this, she was an adviser to the president of the US-Saudi Arabian Business Council in Washington, DC, between 1998 and 2007.

She also served as an adviser for government affairs and business development at Qorvis Communications, and assistant adviser at Abu Dhabi Investment Agency.

Al-Shuaiby holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature from King Saud University in Riyadh, a master’s degree in educational administration from the American University in Washington, DC, and a Ph.D. in leadership administration from George Washington University.

She has a certificate in executive education from the Harvard Kennedy School and a certificate in peace and conflict resolution from the American University, Washington, DC.

Al-Shuaiby is also a member of the advisory commission at King Khalid University, an executive committee member of B20 Saudi Arabia, and a board member of AIWF.

