Saudi initiative to promote Arabic to be launched next week

Saudi initiative to promote Arabic to be launched next week
(Shutterstock)
Updated 16 December 2020
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Education and Training Evaluation Commission (ETEC) will launch a global initiative next week for academic accreditation of centers and programs to teach Arabic to non-native speakers.
The step aims to reinforce Saudi Arabia’s leadership role in preserving the Arabic language.
The launch of the initiative coincides with International Day of the Arabic Language. The launching ceremony will be broadcast live via the link: https://qrco.de/bbqsgw.
The ETEC will offer integrated services to accredited institutions and programs to ensure the quality of Arabic language education around the world. It will also offer counseling and training services to its affiliates.
The ETEC ensures the evaluation of public and private education in the Kingdom, builds norms for public education curricula in coordination with the Ministry of Education, and approves and updates them.
The commission also develops, approves and implements systems for evaluation and accreditation, including evaluation and accreditation of institutions and programs, in the field of education and training. It is also responsible for teachers’ training and assessment in the Kingdom. SPA Riyadh
The ETEC also evaluates certificate programs offered by educational and training institutions and review them periodically for any updates according to the requirements of the Kingdom’s labor market and the latest global trends.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Minister of State for African Affairs Ahmed Al-Kattan, who is on a tour of seven African countries, called on Clement Mouamba, prime minister of the Republic of Congo in Brazzaville on Tuesday.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral ties and discussed ways to enhance them in all fields. They also reviewed different regional and international developments of common interest.
Earlier, the Saudi minister held a meeting with Raymond Mboulou, the country’s interior minister.
Al-Kattan had previously visited Chad, Niger, Mali, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Madagascar.
Saudi Arabia places great importance on relations with African countries and peoples. Ties date back to the reign of the founder, King Abdul Aziz. Throughout 90 years, African countries have set up diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia.
These relations were deepened further during the reign of King Salman, so much so that he ordered that Saudi Arabia appoint a minister for African affairs to further strengthen these ties.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

