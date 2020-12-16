You are here

Saudi Arabia to supply more housing units to support needy families in 2021, says finance ministry

Saudi Arabia to supply more housing units to support needy families in 2021, says finance ministry
Above, a new housing project under construction in Riyadh. (AFP file photo)
Saudi Arabia to supply more housing units to support needy families in 2021, says finance ministry

Saudi Arabia to supply more housing units to support needy families in 2021, says finance ministry
  • The targets include providing usufruct housing to the most-needy families
The Kingdom’s housing targets for 2021 include continuing to pump more units from off-plan sales to the beneficiaries of Sakani program, the Saudi Ministry of Finance said in the 2021 budget statement.

The targets include providing usufruct housing to the most-needy families, and stimulating factories producing housing units to attract modern and futuristic building technologies in order to raise production capacity, reduce costs and raise quality.

The Ministry of Housing also targets developing mechanisms to regulate the off-plan sale market with the aim of increasing the number of real estate units for the sale and leasing system; protecting the rights of beneficiaries, investors, and developers; and providing support for those who have failed to repay subsidized housing finance installments for those undergoing exceptional, temporary circumstances that are expected to disappear.

This is in addition to continuing to provide financial support for the beneficiaries of the Ministry of Housing and the Real Estate Development Fund to support financing profits at a maximum of SR500,000 ($489,666) for the beneficiary families.

Topics: property real estate Saudi Arabia

10 things to watch on Tadawul today

10 things to watch on Tadawul today

10 things to watch on Tadawul today
Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Wednesday.

1) Seera Group Holding announced the completion of three hotels, which are set to open in 2021.

2) Almarai Co.’s board of directors recommended a 10% cash dividend for the fiscal year 2020, at SAR 1 per share, amounting to SAR 100 million.

3) Dallah Healthcare Co.’s board of directors recommended a 5% cash dividend, at SAR 0.5 per share, for the first half of FY2020.

4) Sahara International Petrochemical Co. (Sipchem) signed a 20-year strategic partnership agreement with Linde GMBH to set up a 50:50-owned joint venture (JV) to develop industrial gas projects across the Kingdom.

5) Sipchem’s board of directors recommended a 5% cash dividend at SAR 0.50 a share, totaling SAR 366.7 million, for FY2020.

6) Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co.’s (SAFCO) board of directors recommended a 10% cash dividend for the second half of 2020.

7) Sipchem is planning to mothball the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) plant, owned by its affiliate, Sipchem Chemical Co., and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Film plant that is owned by affiliate firm, Saudi Specialized Products Co.

8) SAFCO temporarily halted operations at its SAFCO 4 plant due to a technical failure on Nov. 26.

9) Saudi Company for Hardware (SACO) opened a new store in Khamis Mushait City.

10) Brent crude on Wednesday declined 6 cents to reach $50.70 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased 4 cents to reach $47.58/bbl.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tadawul

