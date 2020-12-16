You are here

  • Home
  • UK businesses shuffle back to growth in December

UK businesses shuffle back to growth in December

UK businesses shuffle back to growth in December
The headline flash manufacturing PMI hit a three-year high of 57.3, up from 55.6 the month before. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r9rz7

Updated 16 December 2020
Reuters

UK businesses shuffle back to growth in December

UK businesses shuffle back to growth in December
  • Last month the Bank of England forecast Britain’s economy would shrink 2 percent in the fourth quarter
Updated 16 December 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s economy limped back to growth this month following November’s four-week lockdown in England, but hospitality businesses still struggled with COVID restrictions and Brexit disruption hit factory supply chains, a new survey showed.
The IHS Markit/CIPS flash composite Purchasing Managers’ Index for the services and manufacturing sectors rose to 50.7 in December from November’s 49.0.
This is above the 50 level that separates growth from contraction but a smaller recovery than the 51.3 forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.
“The recovery lacked vigor,” IHS Markit chief business economist Chris Williamson said.
“Consumer-facing services, notably hotels, restaurants and tourism, reported further marked declines in output, largely offsetting renewed growth in business services, transportation and manufacturing,” he added.
Last month the Bank of England forecast Britain’s economy would shrink 2 percent in the fourth quarter, after suffering a record 20 percent hit during the first lockdown in the three months to June.
The flash services PMI rose to 49.9 from November’s five-month low of 47.6, a smaller rebound than forecast.
Most British pubs and restaurants still face major restrictions or outright closure as the government tries to limit a surge in COVID-19 cases before a planned relaxation of rules to allow families to gather at home over Christmas.
The headline flash manufacturing PMI hit a three-year high of 57.3, up from 55.6 the month before.
But much of this reflects distortion from rising raw materials costs and lengthening delivery times – normally a sign of a recovering economy but in this case reflecting stockpiling before European Union trade barriers come in on Jan. 1.
The index measuring factory output showed the weakest growth since June.
“Shortages of critical inputs, alongside pressure on capacity following forward-purchasing by clients ahead of Brexit, contributed to the sharpest rise in backlogs of work across the manufacturing sector since May 2010,” IHS Markit said.
Goods transported between Britain and the EU will face new customs checks from Jan. 1 after a post-Brexit transition period ends, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has so far been unable to reach a deal with the EU to avoid new tariffs too.

Topics: economy Britain UK

Related

Britain, EU tell each other to move on trade
Business & Economy
Britain, EU tell each other to move on trade
UK economy faces long climb back to health
Business & Economy
UK economy faces long climb back to health

Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: ‘Privatization and encouraging PPPs remain a key element’

Ismail Alani, Head of Government and Public Sector at KPMG Saudi. (Supplied)
Updated 16 December 2020
Arab News

Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: ‘Privatization and encouraging PPPs remain a key element’

Ismail Alani, Head of Government and Public Sector at KPMG Saudi. (Supplied)
  • The budget reaffirms a boost of business confidence, with a government that is preparing for post-pandemic recovery: Ismail Alani
Updated 16 December 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Privatization and encouraging PPPs remain a key element of Saudi Arabia’s move away from oil dependency, Ismail Alani, head of government and public sector at KPMG Saudi Arabia, told Arab News.

“Saudi Arabia’s $264 billion budget announcement for 2021 is a recipe for economic recovery, support to businesses and correction of markets. The budget reaffirms a boost of business confidence, with a government that is preparing for post-pandemic recovery and achieving fiscal sustainability,” he said.

“The Kingdom and its leaders have bravely faced the pandemic shock on the economy in 2020 and showed resilience. The government was quick to adopt all necessary measures that support economic recovery and prepare health and safety precautions for the people in Saudi Arabia,” he added.

“The budget statement reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fiscal sustainability and spending efficiency over the medium-term, a trend that will be supported by efforts to contain costs, for example via efficiency gains, and continued determination to increase non-oil revenues. Privatization and encouraging PPPs will remain a key element of the Vision 2030 goals, measures that have been given additional impetus by the rise in public debt.

“Falling oil prices have pushed the economy toward diversification. Saudi Arabia hopes OPEC and OPEC+ will restore the stability of the oil market. COVID-19-related stimulus measures are likely to be eased further in 2021 as the domestic economy continues its recovery, but the government will maintain fiscal flexibility as insurance against additional domestic and international economic shocks. The PIF serves as a strong standby option to come in and support the economic correction. With the advent of successful COVID-19 vaccines, the Kingdom is on the road to a vigorous economic recovery,” he said.

 

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Saudi Budget 2021

Related

Saudi Arabia’s private sector will play a prominent role in 2021 and beyond, according to Washington-based economist Albara’a Alwazir. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Business & Economy
Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: ‘Saudi private sector will play a prominent role’
Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: What will the budget’s break-even oil price be?
Business & Economy
Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: What will the budget’s break-even oil price be?
Padmini Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Rise. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: Fintech will play a key role in Saudi diversification in 2021
Sachin Kerur, Head of Middle East at international law firm Reed Smith. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: ‘Regional and international investors will be relieved’

Latest updates

Riyadh to host Asian Games 2034, ‘all athletes’ to be welcome
President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah and Saudi Minister of Sports and Youth Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal al-Saud are pictured the 39th Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) General Assembly Meeting in the Omani capital Muscat on December 16, 2020. (AFP)
Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: ‘Privatization and encouraging PPPs remain a key element’
Ismail Alani, Head of Government and Public Sector at KPMG Saudi. (Supplied)
Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: ‘Saudi private sector will play a prominent role’
Saudi Arabia’s private sector will play a prominent role in 2021 and beyond, according to Washington-based economist Albara’a Alwazir. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Saint Laurent unveils new collection with show shot in Morocco
Saint Laurent unveils new collection with show shot in Morocco
Tadawul All Share Index up 0.7%
Tadawul All Share Index up 0.7%

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.