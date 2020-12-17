You are here

COVID-19 sees 36,447 new online stores launched in Saudi Arabia

Minister of Trade Majid Al-Qasabi said that the number of supermarkets that provided home delivery services had increased from just three before the pandemic to 14 afterwards. (Saudi TV)
Updated 17 December 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

  • As the economy moved online, there was a 171% surge in digital businesses and opportunities
JEDDAH: The number of electronic or online stores in Saudi Arabia has increased 171 percent compared to last year as consumers embraced e-commerce during the coronavirus pandemic, Minister of Trade Majid Al-Qasabi said on Wednesday.

The minister said that the number of supermarkets that provided home delivery services in the Kingdom had increased from just three before the pandemic to 14 afterwards.

“During the pandemic, 36,447 e-shops were launched in the past nine months. The crisis has given rise to opportunity to entrepreneurs through delivery, storage units and shipment transportation,” he said.

Speaking on Wednesday during a webinar to discuss the themes of the Kingdom’s 2021 budget and the lessons learned during 2020, the minister highlighted the flexibility of Saudi traders in the private sector, and how that helped to keep the supply chain afloat.

“The trading system transformed into electronic trade. In response, many traders shifted to supplying through electronic services to keep up with demand,” he said.

The Kingdom injected SR218 billion ($58.13 billion) into the private sector to help companies support their employees.

In return, the private sector cooperated with governmental entities to make sure services were maintained throughout the supply chain and to keep prices at a reasonable level.

One of the minister’s main concerns has been the effect of the pandemic on food reserves and the Kingdom’s reliance on imported produce.

The Kingdom imports much of its food sources, with 75 percent of the rice in the country coming from overseas.

“If for any reason during the pandemic this country had decided to not meet that supply, whether due to pricing or for safety measures, that created a high-risk situation,” he said.

The pandemic helped the ministry pinpoint these flaws and then create preventive measures to counter them, such as bringing in different suppliers or finding replacement sources.

The ministry has also set about combating those profiteering from the crisis and increasing prices. Inspectors completed 370,000 field inspections across the Kingdom and penalized more than 5,000 businesses “in order to protect the consumer.”

Topics: COVID-19 Online stores

Hack brings unwanted attention to vital IT firm

Hack brings unwanted attention to vital IT firm

  • The breach has caused a crisis for SolarWinds, which is now based in the hilly outskirts of Austin, Texas
NEW YORK: Before this week, few people were aware of SolarWinds, a Texas-based software company providing vital computer network monitoring services to corporations and government agencies around the world.

But the revelation that elite cyber spies have spent months secretly exploiting SolarWinds’ software to peer into computer networks has put many of its highest-profile customers in national governments and Fortune 500 companies on high alert.

“They’re not a household name the same way that Microsoft is. That’s because their software sits in the back office,” said Rob Oliver, a research analyst at Baird who has followed the company for years. “Workers could have spent their whole career without hearing about SolarWinds. But I guarantee your IT department will know about it.” 

Now plenty of other people know about it too, and not in a good way.

Founded in 1999 by two brothers in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ahead of the feared turn-of-the-millennium Y2K computer bug, the company’s website says its first product “arrived on the scene to help IT pros quell everyone’s world-ending fears.”

This time, its products are the ones instilling fears. The company on Sunday began alerting about 33,000 of its customers that an “outside nation state” — widely suspected to be Russia — had found a back door into some updated versions of its premier product, Orion. The ubiquitous software tool, which helps organizations monitor the performance of their computer networks and servers, had become an instrument for spies to steal information undetected.

One of SolarWinds’ customers, the prominent California cybersecurity firm FireEye, was the first to discover the cyberespionage operation. 

FireEye revealed earlier this month that its own systems were breached by attackers who made off with its defensive hacking tools. Among the other revealed spying targets were the US departments of treasury and commerce.

The operation began at least as early as March when SolarWinds customers who installed updates to their Orion software were unknowingly welcoming hidden malicious code that could give intruders the same view of their corporate network that in-house IT crews have. 

FireEye described the malware’s dizzying capabilities — from initially lying dormant up to two weeks, to hiding in plain sight by masquerading its reconnaissance forays as Orion activity.

The breach has caused a crisis for SolarWinds, which is now based in the hilly outskirts of Austin, Texas. The compromised product accounts for nearly half the company’s annual revenue, which totaled $753.9 million over the first nine months of this year. Its stock has plummeted 23% since the beginning of the week.

Its longtime CEO, Kevin Thompson, had months earlier indicated that he would be leaving the company at the end of the year as it prepared to spin off one of its divisions. The SolarWinds board appointed his replacement just a day before FireEye first publicly revealed the hack.

“This is an unimaginable, unfortunate situation,” Oliver said. “SolarWinds products have always been reliable. Its value proposition has been around reliability.”

SolarWinds executives declined interviews through a spokesperson, who cited an ongoing investigation that now involves the FBI and other agencies. Thompson’s last few weeks at the helm are likely to be spent responding to frightened customers, some of whom are also rankled about marketing tactics that might have made a target of SolarWinds and its highest-profile clients.

The company earlier this week took down a web page that boasted of dozens of its best-known customers, from the White House, Pentagon and the Secret Service to the McDonald’s restaurant chain and Smithsonian museums.

The Associated Press is among SolarWinds’ reported hundreds of thousands customers, though the news agency said it did not use the compromised Orion products. SolarWinds estimated in a financial filing that about 18,000 customers had installed the compromised software, meaning many of them were vulnerable to spy operations at some time this year.

Topics: SolarWinds IT firm Texas

