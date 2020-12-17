You are here

  • Home
  • Manga company partners with NEOM for Saudi animation series

Manga company partners with NEOM for Saudi animation series

Manga company partners with NEOM for Saudi animation series
Short Url

https://arab.news/8xvq4

Updated 17 December 2020
Arab News

Manga company partners with NEOM for Saudi animation series

Manga company partners with NEOM for Saudi animation series
  • The $500-billion megacity project in the Kingdom’s northwest will be the location for the second season of the Saudi animation series “Future Folktales”
Updated 17 December 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Manga Productions, a subsidiary company of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Misk Foundation, on Wednesday announced a partnership agreement with NEOM.

The $500-billion megacity project in the Kingdom’s northwest will be the location for the second season of the Saudi animation series “Future Folktales” that attracted a global audience of more than 70 million for its first season.

Dr. Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with NEOM for the setting of the second season of ‘Future Folktales.’ This partnership brings Saudi Arabia’s creative industry together with NEOM, an incubator of creative capabilities and ground-breaking technologies that embodies the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

He added that the link-up supported the company’s goal of inspiring future generations “to be part of the development of NEOM and build a bright future for all humanity.”

NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr said that NEOM was committed to fostering and inspiring local and international talent.

The partnership agreement follows the January launch of the “Future Folktales” series with Toei Animation in Japan, which introduced the Saudi culture to audiences around the world and celebrated the Arabic language while connecting children with Arab heritage, values, and future technologies through creative content.

The series aired across 19 streaming regional and international platforms, including TV channels in Japan, China, Taiwan, Ireland, the UK, and the US, where Japanese animation series are popular.

As part of the partnership, Manga Productions announced plans to launch a contest inviting creatives to submit prop designs to be featured in one of the episodes of “Future Folktales.”

Al-Nasr said: “We encourage those in the creative industry around the world to participate in Manga’s competition which will be held in 2021.”

The competition will empower local and international talents to unleash their creative potential and showcase their work to Arab and global audiences.

Abdul Aziz Al-Naghmoush, business development manager at Manga Productions, said: “Since its establishment, Manga has been committed to investing and developing talents to enrich Saudi Arabia’s creative industry.

“Our partnership with NEOM supports this commitment by being the home and future of dreamers and doers.”

Topics: manga NEOM saudi animation

Related

Saudi Arabia’s history to be told in manga animation
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s history to be told in manga animation
Exclusive Netflix exec on the 5-year partnership with Saudi animation studio Myrkott
Media
Netflix exec on the 5-year partnership with Saudi animation studio Myrkott

Saudi Arabia among top 10 countries in digital literacy: WEF report

Updated 37 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia among top 10 countries in digital literacy: WEF report

Saudi Arabia among top 10 countries in digital literacy: WEF report
  • The Global Competitiveness Report this year focused on how countries are adapting to the changes brought by the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 37 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia ranked among the top ten countries in digital literacy in a report by the World Economic Forum, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.
The Kingdom joins other developed nations in the list of countries whose “active population possess sufficient digital skills,” including Singapore, Denmark, and Finland leading the pack.
The Global Competitiveness Report this year focused on how countries are adapting to the changes brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report recognized the importance of digital transformation in the recovery of countries, particularly noting four factors including digital legal framework and the flexibility of work arrangements.
“The impact of the pandemic crisis should serve as a wake-up call for countries that need to embrace the digitalization process, incentivize companies to move towards digital business models, and invest in ICT development and digital skills,” the report said.

Topics: Digital Saudi Arabia World Economic Forum

Related

SR80k worth of prizes for Saudi calligraphy contest
Saudi Arabia
SR80k worth of prizes for Saudi calligraphy contest
Saudi air transport ‘worst-hit’ during pandemic outbreak, says Minister
Business & Economy
Saudi air transport ‘worst-hit’ during pandemic outbreak, says Minister

Latest updates

Majid Al-Ibrahim appointed MBC GROUP Board Representative, Sam Barnett is new CEO
Majid Al-Ibrahim appointed MBC GROUP Board Representative, Sam Barnett is new CEO
Majid Al-Ibrahim appointed MBC GROUP Board Representative, Sam Barnett is new CEO
Majid Al-Ibrahim appointed MBC GROUP Board Representative, Sam Barnett is new CEO
Sipchem has ‘solid’ financial position, petchem industry to perform well in 2021: CEO
Sipchem has ‘solid’ financial position, petchem industry to perform well in 2021: CEO
Saudi Arabia among top 10 countries in digital literacy: WEF report
Saudi air transport ‘worst-hit’ during pandemic outbreak, says Minister
Saudi air transport ‘worst-hit’ during pandemic outbreak, says Minister

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.