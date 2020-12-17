RIYADH: The King Abdul Aziz Public Library will observe UN Arabic Language Day on Thursday by announcing the winners of the Arabic Calligraphy Prizes.
The contest was organized by the library as part of the Culture Ministry’s efforts to promote Arabic by declaring 2020 the year of Arabic calligraphy. The prizes of the competition amount to more than SR80,000 ($21,324).
A total of 186 artists from 14 cities and governorates of the Kingdom took part in the competition. Works of 77 participants were selected for final screening and total 17 winners were selected.
SR80k worth of prizes for Saudi calligraphy contest
https://arab.news/r5ka2
SR80k worth of prizes for Saudi calligraphy contest
RIYADH: The King Abdul Aziz Public Library will observe UN Arabic Language Day on Thursday by announcing the winners of the Arabic Calligraphy Prizes.