SR80k worth of prizes for Saudi calligraphy contest

Updated 17 December 2020
RIYADH: The King Abdul Aziz Public Library will observe UN Arabic Language Day on Thursday by announcing the winners of the Arabic Calligraphy Prizes.
The contest was organized by the library as part of the Culture Ministry’s efforts to promote Arabic by declaring 2020 the year of Arabic calligraphy. The prizes of the competition amount to more than SR80,000 ($21,324).
A total of 186 artists from 14 cities and governorates of the Kingdom took part in the competition. Works of 77 participants were selected for final screening and total 17 winners were selected.

Saudi Arabia among top 10 countries in digital literacy: WEF report

Saudi Arabia among top 10 countries in digital literacy: WEF report

Saudi Arabia among top 10 countries in digital literacy: WEF report
Updated 45 min 52 sec ago
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia ranked among the top ten countries in digital literacy in a report by the World Economic Forum, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.
The Kingdom joins other developed nations in the list of countries whose “active population possess sufficient digital skills,” including Singapore, Denmark, and Finland leading the pack.
The Global Competitiveness Report this year focused on how countries are adapting to the changes brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report recognized the importance of digital transformation in the recovery of countries, particularly noting four factors including digital legal framework and the flexibility of work arrangements.
“The impact of the pandemic crisis should serve as a wake-up call for countries that need to embrace the digitalization process, incentivize companies to move towards digital business models, and invest in ICT development and digital skills,” the report said.

