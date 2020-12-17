You are here

Prince Khaled boosts investment in Singaporean lab-grown dairy biotech firm

Prince Khaled boosts investment in Singaporean lab-grown dairy biotech firm
Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, founder and CEO of KBW Ventures. (Supplied)
Prince Khaled boosts investment in Singaporean lab-grown dairy biotech firm
Lin and Max Rye, the co-founders of TurtleTree Labs, which has offices in San Francisco and Singapore. (Supplied)
Prince Khaled boosts investment in Singaporean lab-grown dairy biotech firm

Prince Khaled boosts investment in Singaporean lab-grown dairy biotech firm
  Founder of KBW Ventures to become adviser to TurtleTree Labs
DUBAI: KBW Ventures, the company founded by Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud, has increased its investment in a Singapore-based biotech company aiming to produce lab-grown dairy products.

TurtleTree Labs raised $6.2 million as part of its latest round of funding. Besides KBW Ventures, other investors included Green Monday Ventures, Eat Beyond Global, and Verso Capital.

Founded in 2019, TurtleTree Labs, which has offices in San Francisco and Singapore, will use the funds to accelerate research and production of functional, bioactive proteins and complex sugars found in human milk.

The company hopes these will have potential benefits in gut and brain health, which can be applied to both infant and senior nutrition and offer a viable alternative to animal-based dairy products.

Max Rye, chief strategist at TurtleTree Labs, said: “The vision of TurtleTree Labs is to create a truly sustainable and cruelty-free food system. We are grateful to have the support of leading investors from every corner of the world.”

The investment is the second this year by Prince Khaled in TurtleTree Labs. As part of its latest funding round, it was announced that the prince will join the company as an official adviser.

KBW Ventures invests in companies with transformative technologies and business models and its other investments include the Colorado animal-based pet food firm Bond Pet Foods, California’s Beyond Meat, and San Diego-based aquaculture company BlueNalu.

Israeli-UAE consortium buys payments firm Finablr

Updated 17 December 2020
Reuters

Israeli-UAE consortium buys payments firm Finablr

Israeli-UAE consortium buys payments firm Finablr
  Finablr, which listed shares in London in 2019, warned of potential insolvency in March
Updated 17 December 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Payments company Finablr is selling its entire business and operations to an Israeli-United Arab Emirates consortium for a nominal $1 after running into financial difficulties, the company said on Thursday.
Global Fintech Investments Holding (GFIH), an affiliate of Prism Group AG, has partnered with Abu Dhabi’s Royal Strategic Partners to buy the business, Finablr said in a statement.
GFIH will provide working capital to support Finablr so it can continue to operate and support various stakeholders, including its employees and creditors, the statement said.
Finablr, which listed shares in London in 2019, warned of potential insolvency in March and it brought in law firm Skadden to investigate any historic potential misconduct and misappropriation of its assets.
Some companies backed by Indian billionaire BR Shetty, who owns a controlling stake in Finablr, have come under severe financial strain after it emerged this year they had undisclosed debt and alleged fraudulent transactions had taken place.

Topics: UAE Israel Finablr BR Shetty

