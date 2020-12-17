Thursday trading: Tadawul index recorded its highest point since July 2019

Saudi equities ended the session on Thursday, Dec. 17, with the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) declining slightly by 0.1 percent, or 10 points, to close at 8,712.

Total turnover reached SR13.6 billion ($3.62 billion), with advance-decline ratio at 89:95.

The index recorded its highest point today at 8,766 points since July 2019, before rebounding and closing at the level mentioned above.

SAPTCO rose by more than 5 percent to close at SR18.16, amid heavy trading on the share, amounting to about 12 million, the highest in about six years.

Taiba rose by 1 percent to close at SR30.50, after the company announced cash dividends to shareholders.

Shares of Advanced, Baazeem and Thob Al-Aseel recorded the highest close since their listing on the market.

With regard to REIT funds, AlJazira REIT Fund rose 4 percent to close at SR23.02, amid trading of 4.3 million units.

On the other hand, Saudi Aramco declined more than 1 percent to close at SR35.20.

Shares of Samba, Banque Saudi Fransi, SABB, Maaden and Arab National Bank ended their trading today with a decline ranging between 1 percent and 3 percent.

SARCO led the declines today by 5 percent.

