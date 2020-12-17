Thursday trading: Tadawul index recorded its highest point since July 2019

You are here

Saudi Aramco declined more than 1 percent to close at SR35.20 on Thursday. (AFP file photo)
Saudi equities ended the session on Thursday, Dec. 17, with the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) declining slightly by 0.1 percent, or 10 points, to close at 8,712.

Total turnover reached SR13.6 billion ($3.62 billion), with advance-decline ratio at 89:95.

The index recorded its highest point today at 8,766 points since July 2019, before rebounding and closing at the level mentioned above.

SAPTCO rose by more than 5 percent to close at SR18.16, amid heavy trading on the share, amounting to about 12 million, the highest in about six years.

Taiba rose by 1 percent to close at SR30.50, after the company announced cash dividends to shareholders.

Shares of Advanced, Baazeem and Thob Al-Aseel recorded the highest close since their listing on the market.

With regard to REIT funds, AlJazira REIT Fund rose 4 percent to close at SR23.02, amid trading of 4.3 million units.

On the other hand, Saudi Aramco declined more than 1 percent to close at SR35.20.

Shares of Samba, Banque Saudi Fransi, SABB, Maaden and Arab National Bank ended their trading today with a decline ranging between 1 percent and 3 percent.

SARCO led the declines today by 5 percent.

Topics: Markets equities Saudi Arabia

DUBAI: KBW Ventures, the company founded by Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud, has increased its investment in a Singapore-based biotech company aiming to produce lab-grown dairy products.

TurtleTree Labs raised $6.2 million as part of its latest round of funding. Besides KBW Ventures, other investors included Green Monday Ventures, Eat Beyond Global, and Verso Capital.

Founded in 2019, TurtleTree Labs, which has offices in San Francisco and Singapore, will use the funds to accelerate research and production of functional, bioactive proteins and complex sugars found in human milk.

The company hopes these will have potential benefits in gut and brain health, which can be applied to both infant and senior nutrition and offer a viable alternative to animal-based dairy products.

Max Rye, chief strategist at TurtleTree Labs, said: “The vision of TurtleTree Labs is to create a truly sustainable and cruelty-free food system. We are grateful to have the support of leading investors from every corner of the world.”

The investment is the second this year by Prince Khaled in TurtleTree Labs. As part of its latest funding round, it was announced that the prince will join the company as an official adviser.

KBW Ventures invests in companies with transformative technologies and business models and its other investments include the Colorado animal-based pet food firm Bond Pet Foods, California’s Beyond Meat, and San Diego-based aquaculture company BlueNalu.

