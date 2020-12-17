You are here

Saudi Arabia does not target specific oil prices: Energy minister

The Kingdom raised oil output by force at the onset of the crisis, Prince Abdulaziz explained, affirming that everyone realized that Saudi Arabia will take its warnings seriously. (AFP/File Photo)
The Kingdom raised oil output by force at the onset of the crisis, Prince Abdulaziz explained, affirming that everyone realized that Saudi Arabia will take its warnings seriously. (AFP/File Photo)
date 2020-12-17

Saudi Arabia does not target specific oil prices: Energy minister

The Kingdom raised oil output by force at the onset of the crisis, Prince Abdulaziz explained, affirming that everyone realized that Saudi Arabia will take its warnings seriously. (AFP/File Photo)
  • The significant market improvement was driven by the Kingdom’s sound leadership through available options: Prince Abdulaziz
  • Prince Abdulaziz praised the role of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia succeeded in boosting compliance with oil output cuts, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, Minister of Energy, said during the 2021 Budget Forum.

The significant market improvement was driven by the Kingdom’s sound leadership through available options, Prince Abdul Aziz noted, affirming that Saudi Arabia does not target specific oil prices.

The Kingdom’s opinion was different from all states during OPEC meetings since the onset of coronavirus crisis, he said, adding that the oil bloc members did not reach an agreement over the necessary actions at that time.

The coronavirus crisis repercussions might continue over the next period, the minister further stated.

The Kingdom raised oil output by force at the onset of the crisis, Prince Abdul Aziz explained, affirming that everyone realized that Saudi Arabia will take its warnings seriously.

“In three days, we managed to get production reduction commitments from everyone at OPEC+,” the minister added, lauding the Kingdom’s leadership roles in managing the oil market.

Elsewhere, Prince Abdul Aziz praised the role of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in this regard, revealing the “demand sustainability program”, which is under development by the energy ministry.

The program seeks to increase economic and environmental efficiency of oil and gas, and help provide non-conventional demand.

The Saudi minister also pointed to the “energy mix” program, under the leadership of the Crown Prince, which aims to use renewable energy and increase demand for gas.

“As the Kingdom is working on the energy mix program, we will not be surprised when Saudi Arabia begins exporting electricity to neighboring countries, such as Jordan, Egypt and Iraq,” Prince Abdul Aziz concluded.

Saudi Arabia eyes $58bn investments by 2023, says Tourism Minister

Saudi Arabia is aiming to attract new investments worth SR220 billion ($58 billion) by 2023. (Photo: Social Media)
  • Kingdom is optimistic about the tourism sector for the next five to 10 years
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is aiming to attract new investments worth SR220 billion ($58 billion) by 2023, and more than SAR500 billion until 2030, Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khatib said during the 2021 Budget Forum.

He added that investors are keen to invest in the tourism sector, and the primary beneficiary is the private sector. “The Ministry of Tourism has to go a long way to boost the sector’s contribution to the national economy,” Al-Khatib said.

The Kingdom is optimistic about the tourism sector for the next five to 10 years, as Vision 2030 put focus on it and developed necessary plans, the minister noted.

He pointed out that the tourism sector constitutes 3.5 percent of the total gross domestic product (GDP) in the Kingdom, and the ministry aims to raise it to 10 percent.

The tourism sector contributes 4 percent of the total employment in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Khatib added that the Kingdom did not face any challenges during the summer campaign despite the travel of 8 million people, indicating that this campaign was successful and raised the hotel occupancy rates from 10 percent to 80 percent

He further highlighted that there is a great movement to amend regulations and legislation to attract investors, highlighting that hotel licenses are currently issued within only 10 days.

Saudi Arabia has all the basics in the tourism sector that qualify it to be one of the largest contributors across the world, the minister concluded.

