COVID-19 forces Saudi food outlets to move online, adopt contactless payments

Ahmad Al-Zaini, the co-Founder and CEO of Foodics, a Riyadh-based startup which helps food outlets with their digital transformation.
Ahmad Al-Zaini, the co-Founder and CEO of Foodics, a Riyadh-based startup which helps food outlets with their digital transformation. (Supplied: Foodics)
Foodics offers its Kitchen Display System (KDS), where orders from customers are sent directly to a display screen in the kitchen and staff can then prepare the order and send it out for delivery. (Supplied: Foodics)
Foodics offers its Kitchen Display System (KDS), where orders from customers are sent directly to a display screen in the kitchen and staff can then prepare the order and send it out for delivery. (Supplied: Foodics)
Lojien Ben Gassem

Foodics offers its Kitchen Display System (KDS), where orders from customers are sent directly to a display screen in the kitchen and staff can then prepare the order and send it out for delivery.
  • Riyadh-based startup Foodics establishes $100m fund to help struggling restaurant owners
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak had forced thousands of retail outlets to move online and accelerate their digital transformation, the Saudi trade minister has revealed.

Speaking at a post-budget forum, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, said that 36,447 e-shops had been launched over the past nine months representing a 171 percent rise year-on-year.

In the competitive food and beverage (F&B) sector the COVID-19 pandemic had an equally sharp impact, but it also forced operators to ramp up their technological capabilities as they closed physical outlets and moved instead to home deliveries and contactless payments.

“We enable our restaurant owners to be accessible online,” said Ahmad Al-Zaini, the co-founder and CEO of Foodics, a Riyadh-based startup which helps food outlets with their digital transformation.

“Every business owner during the pandemic and the lockdown wanted to be reachable to their customers to do business. And if they can’t, they will eventually run out of business,” he told Arab News.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in the Saudi capital, Foodics is available throughout the Middle East and North Africa region, with offices in the UAE and Egypt. Its software is available in English, Arabic, and French, with Spanish in development.

The platform processes around $200 million in transactions per month and currently works with 24,000 restaurants in the region. “We are targeting to reach 70,000 by next year,” Al-Zaini added.

Foodics offers its kitchen display system (KDS), where orders from customers are sent directly to a display screen in the kitchen and staff can then prepare the order and send it out for delivery.

In order to get around the necessity for contactless, digital payments, the company also launched Foodics Pay, which integrates with KDS and offers a complete service. Foodics reported that in the first three months of operations during the pandemic it reached 1 million transactions.

“What we did as a supportive, trusted, strong tech partner, was offer customers access to food delivery companies. We offered access to online websites and instant loans to recover their operation expenses and losses that were caused by COVID-19” Al-Zaini said.

As part of its drive to support the F&B industry, the company launched Foodics Capital in October, its micro lending arm. It raised $100 million, which was then used to support Saudi F&B merchants during COVID-19 with Shariah-compliant micro loans.

“With cash flow being a critical pain point for small business owners right now, we wanted to be able to offer them a one-stop shop that also covers their finance needs and enables them to accelerate their growth rate,” Al-Zaini said at the time.

Foodics Capital offered loans of between SR18,750 ($4,998) and SR500,000 to small Saudi F&B operators, with approval within seven days.

Last month, Foodics was one of only three companies to receive a financial technology (fintech) license from the Saudi government. It means it is now officially recognized as a fintech firm in the Kingdom by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).

Al-Zaini said his long-term goal was to allow restaurateurs to focus on their product, while he developed tools, data, and insights to help them make the right decisions.

“Being a restaurant owner, you need to focus on your food quality and your speed of service. We enlighten them about the weaknesses of their business and the areas of focus to develop and expand as well,” he added.

A prolific entrepreneur, Al-Zaini said the eco-system for small and medium-sized companies had improved considerably in the few years since he started business. “We can see a huge improvement in the support since we started the business in 2014 and we are optimistic about the future.”

He was acknowledged in 2018 as among the world’s high-impact entrepreneurs by Endeavor Global, a New York-based organization that supports small business owners around the globe and is aiming for his company to be the next Saudi unicorn.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia ecommerce Saudi startup

Saudi Arabia does not target specific oil prices: Energy minister

The Kingdom raised oil output by force at the onset of the crisis, Prince Abdulaziz explained, affirming that everyone realized that Saudi Arabia will take its warnings seriously.
Updated 53 min 58 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi Arabia does not target specific oil prices: Energy minister

The Kingdom raised oil output by force at the onset of the crisis, Prince Abdulaziz explained, affirming that everyone realized that Saudi Arabia will take its warnings seriously.
  • The significant market improvement was driven by the Kingdom’s sound leadership through available options: Prince Abdulaziz
  • Prince Abdulaziz praised the role of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 53 min 58 sec ago
Argaam

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia succeeded in boosting compliance with oil output cuts, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, Minister of Energy, said during the 2021 Budget Forum.

The significant market improvement was driven by the Kingdom’s sound leadership through available options, Prince Abdul Aziz noted, affirming that Saudi Arabia does not target specific oil prices.

The Kingdom’s opinion was different from all states during OPEC meetings since the onset of coronavirus crisis, he said, adding that the oil bloc members did not reach an agreement over the necessary actions at that time.

The coronavirus crisis repercussions might continue over the next period, the minister further stated.

The Kingdom raised oil output by force at the onset of the crisis, Prince Abdul Aziz explained, affirming that everyone realized that Saudi Arabia will take its warnings seriously.

“In three days, we managed to get production reduction commitments from everyone at OPEC+,” the minister added, lauding the Kingdom’s leadership roles in managing the oil market.

Elsewhere, Prince Abdul Aziz praised the role of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in this regard, revealing the “demand sustainability program”, which is under development by the energy ministry.

The program seeks to increase economic and environmental efficiency of oil and gas, and help provide non-conventional demand.

The Saudi minister also pointed to the “energy mix” program, under the leadership of the Crown Prince, which aims to use renewable energy and increase demand for gas.

“As the Kingdom is working on the energy mix program, we will not be surprised when Saudi Arabia begins exporting electricity to neighboring countries, such as Jordan, Egypt and Iraq,” Prince Abdul Aziz concluded.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia oil prices Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman energy minister

