As Brexit looms, British hauliers fear bumps ahead

Terry Goodwin looks into the cab of one of his trucks standing idle in the transport yard in Chobham, Surrey. (AFP)
Updated 18 December 2020
  • Hauliers know that whatever the result of negotiations on post-Brexit relations, they will face a lot of red tape
CHOBHAM, UK: “It’s an absolute mess,” said Terry Goodwin, whose haulage company is one of many British businesses racing against time to prepare for Brexit.

Goodwin feels bitter about all the work needed to prepare for the “D-day” when Britain leaves the EU single market, as his company, Conference Haul International, is only just beginning to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

At its headquarters in Chobham, southwest of London, rows of yellow HGVs (heavy goods vehicles) are standing idle — a visible sign of the economic slowdown due to the pandemic and of the uncertain future for companies on both sides of the Channel.

“I feel sick in the stomach,” said Goodwin, who is managing director of the firm, which specializes in transporting conference equipment and usually has lorries criss-crossing Europe.

Two weeks before the end of the Brexit transition period, in which EU rules still apply while both sides thrash out terms of their new relationship, the company has an “overload of problems,” he told AFP.

“In the meantime we’re trying to prepare for Brexit, what paperwork we will need to go to Europe.”

One thing is sure: Hauliers know that whatever the result of negotiations on post-Brexit relations, they will face a lot of red tape.

The situation has encouraged companies to stockpile on both sides of the border, particularly those involved in industrial and food production.

Inevitably this caused long tailbacks in the area around the Channel port of Dover, with lorries crawling along at walking pace for miles (kilometers).

Knowing the situation could get worse on January 1, the government is building huge lorry parks in southeast England, and will even introduce an access permit for heavy goods vehicles wanting to enter Kent, where Dover is located.

Across the Channel in Calais, France has recruited dozens of customs officers and invested in infrastructure and a “smart border” system.

Lorries departing Britain will show a barcode in Dover that French customs will immediately receive and use to place them into the right line on arrival.

“Keeping things fluid was our main concern, due to the nature of this border: firstly the volumes handled... secondly because of the short crossing time, and finally because there are no shipping containers here,” said Benoit Rochet, general manager of the port of Calais.

Yet British companies reliant on haulage firms are also breaking out into a cold sweat as the final date looms.

“My biggest fear is tariffs,” to be put in place in case of ‘no deal’, said Michael Allen, whose company MJ Allen is based in Kent and supplies auto components to Europe.

“You can’t prepare for what you don’t know,” he said, raising the prospect of opening warehouses in Europe and foreseeing an inevitable drop in economic activity involving the bloc.

For now, haulage companies are trying to familiarise themselves with the intricate rules of Brexit, set to end nearly 50 years of unrestricted travel to and from the continent.

They are having to relearn skills: dealing with paperwork, filling in a customs declaration in advance, acquiring the right software, requesting an international HGV license and being ready for border controls to stop every lorry.

Haulage companies will probably require an international permit to travel through EU member countries, called an ECMT.

Goodwin said his company had applied twice and been turned down each time. The European Commission has announced a grace period for acquiring the permit until the end of June.

“There is so much paperwork to complete, said Goodwin, who can turn for help to his many contacts in the sector or pore over nearly 300 pages of instructions provided by the British government.

“There is a lot of home-working involved as well as work at work,” said transport manager Jon Chaplin, who works closely with Goodwin.

“But at the end of the day, you have to be ready or you won’t get through the borders. It’s as simple as that,” he concluded.

Microsoft says it found malicious software in its systems

SAN FRANCISCO: Microsoft Corp. said on Thursday it found malicious software in its systems related to a massive hacking campaign disclosed by US officials this week, adding a top technology target to a growing list of attacked government agencies.
The Redmond, Washington company is a user of Orion, the widely deployed networking management software from SolarWinds Corp, which was used in the suspected Russian attacks on vital US agencies and others.
Microsoft also had its own products leveraged to attack victims, said people familiar with the matter.
“Like other SolarWinds customers, we have been actively looking for indicators of this actor and can confirm that we detected malicious Solar Winds binaries in our environment, which we isolated and removed,” a Microsoft spokesperson said, adding that the company had found “no indications that our systems were used to attack others.”
One of the people familiar with the hacking spree said the hackers made use of Microsoft cloud offerings while avoiding Microsoft’s corporate infrastructure.
Microsoft did not immediately respond to questions about the technique.
Still, another person familiar with the matter said the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) does not believe Microsoft was a key avenue of fresh infection.
Both Microsoft and the DHS, which earlier on Thursday said the hackers used multiple methods of entry, are continuing to investigate.
The FBI and other agencies have scheduled a classified briefing for members of Congress Friday.
The US Energy Department also said it has evidence hackers gained access to its networks as part of the campaign. Politico had earlier reported the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), which manages the country’s nuclear weapons stockpile, was targeted.
An Energy Department spokeswoman said malware “has been isolated to business networks only” and has not impacted US national security, including the NNSA.
The DHS said in a bulletin on Thursday the hackers had used other techniques besides corrupting updates of network management software by SolarWinds which is used by hundreds of thousands of companies and government agencies.
CISA urged investigators not to assume their organizations were safe if they did not use recent versions of the SolarWinds software, while also pointing out that the hackers did not exploit every network they gained access too.
CISA said it was continuing to analyze the other avenues used by the attackers. So far, the hackers are known to have at least monitored email or other data within the US departments of Defense, State, Treasury, Homeland Security and Commerce.
As many as 18,000 Orion customers downloaded the updates that contained a back door, SolarWinds has said. Since the campaign was discovered, software companies have cut off communication from those back doors to the computers maintained by the hackers.
But the attackers might have installed additional ways of maintaining access, CISA said, in what some have called the biggest hack in a decade.
The Department of Justice, FBI and Defense Department, among others, have moved routine communication onto classified networks that are believed not to have been breached, according to two people briefed on the measures. They are assuming that the non-classified networks have been accessed, the people said.
CISA and private companies including FireEye Inc, which was the first to discover and reveal it had been hacked, have released a series of clues for organizations to look for to see if they have been hit.
But the attackers are very careful and have deleted logs, or electronic footprints or which files they have accessed, security experts said. That makes it hard to know what has been taken.
Some major companies have said they have “no evidence” that they were penetrated, but in some cases that may only be because the evidence was removed.
In most networks, the attackers would also have been able to create false data, but so far it appears they were interested only in obtaining real data, people tracking the probes said.
Meanwhile, members of Congress are demanding more information about what may have been taken and how, along with who was behind it. The House Homeland Security Committee and Oversight Committee announced an investigation Thursday, while senators pressed to learn whether individual tax information was obtained.
In a statement, President-elect Joe Biden said he would “elevate cybersecurity as an imperative across the government” and “disrupt and deter our adversaries” from undertaking such major hacks.

