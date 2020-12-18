You are here

  • Home
  • Bombs kill 3 security forces in Sinai

Bombs kill 3 security forces in Sinai

Bombs kill 3 security forces in Sinai
In February 2018, the military launched a massive operation in Sinai that also encompassed parts of the Nile Delta and deserts along the country’s western border with Libya. Since then, the pace of Islamic State attacks in Sinai’s north has diminished. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r3qt9

Updated 18 December 2020
AP

Bombs kill 3 security forces in Sinai

Bombs kill 3 security forces in Sinai
  • The bombs went off near separate checkpoints in the town of Sheikh Zuweid late Thursday
  • The officials didn't say who was responsible for the attacks and no one immediately claimed responsibility
Updated 18 December 2020
AP

EL-ARISH, Egypt: Two roadside bombs exploded in restive northern Sinai Peninsula killing three members of Egypt's security forces and wounding 10 others, officials said Friday.
The bombs went off near separate checkpoints in the town of Sheikh Zuweid late Thursday, said two security officials and a medical official, who asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to brief the media.
The officials didn't say who was responsible for the attacks and no one immediately claimed responsibility. But Egypt has been battling an Islamic State-led insurgency in the Sinai that intensified after the military overthrew an Islamist president in 2013. The militants have carried out scores of attacks, mainly targeting security forces and minority Christians.
The first explosion Thursday night left one dead and seven wounded, while the second killed two and wounded three, the officials said. The casualties were transferred to El-Arish military hospital.
Also on Thursday, the Egyptian military carried out a series of raids in the same town killing four militants, officials said. It wasn't clear if the raids took place before or after the bombings.
The conflict in Sinai has largely taken place out of public view, with journalists and outside observers barred from the area. The fighting has so far not expanded into the southern end of the peninsula, where popular Red Sea tourist resorts are located.
In February 2018, the military launched a massive operation in Sinai that also encompassed parts of the Nile Delta and deserts along the country’s western border with Libya. Since then, the pace of Islamic State attacks in Sinai’s north has diminished.

Topics: Egypt

Related

Egypt welcomes UAE joining Eastern Mediteranean Gas Forum
Middle-East
Egypt welcomes UAE joining Eastern Mediteranean Gas Forum
Egypt receives second batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine
Middle-East
Egypt receives second batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

YouTube falls in line with ‘draconian’ social media law, opens office in Turkey

YouTube has set up an office in Turkey, bowing to pressure to comply with a new law regulating social media channels. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 11 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

YouTube falls in line with ‘draconian’ social media law, opens office in Turkey

YouTube has set up an office in Turkey, bowing to pressure to comply with a new law regulating social media channels. (AFP/File Photo)
  • YouTube, along with other social media channels such as Facebook and TikTok, have already been fined a total of 30 million lira
Updated 11 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: YouTube has set up an office in Turkey, bowing to pressure to comply with a new law which critics have described as “draconian,” making it easier for the government to suppress free speech.

The law, passed by the Turkish government in July, requires social media companies to abide by new rules by April next year or face hefty fines and a reduction of internet bandwidth to as low as 90 percent.

The law came into effect in October and YouTube, along with other social media channels such as Facebook and TikTok, have already been fined a total of 30 million lira ($3.9 million) for non-compliance in November and December, The Times reported.

The company said in a statement that it had “thoroughly analyzed” the new law, which requires platforms with more than 1 million users in Turkey to set up a local office with the power to remove content.

YouTube added it was opening an office in Turkey to continue to assist the tens of thousands of “successful creators who contribute to a thriving creative economy.”

The provider, which insisted no changes to how it handled content removal requests would be made, said: “This step toward compliance will not change how YouTube reviews content removal requests, nor will it change how YouTube handles or holds user data.

“Currently, we review government removal requests when notified through the correct legal processes and disclose these requests in our transparency report, in keeping with our stance on transparency,” it added.

The regulations have been criticized by the International Press Institute, which labeled the attempt to “establish complete control over social media and critical content by the government” as “draconian,” the Financial Times (FT) reported.

Speaking to the FT, Yaman Akdeniz, a Turkish academic and cyber rights campaigner, voiced concern about the decision, saying it would impact independent and opposition commentators who were sidelined by the pro-government mainstream media in Turkey.

The law was originally proposed after a joke about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s daughter and son-in-law went viral on Twitter.

Since an attempted coup in 2016, Erdogan has put pressure on the country’s judiciary to bring cases against people who were deemed to have “insulted” the president.

Topics: Middle East social media Turkey Youtube President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

Turkey rebukes Iran’s ‘offensive language’ against Erdogan
Middle-East
Turkey rebukes Iran’s ‘offensive language’ against Erdogan

Latest updates

YouTube falls in line with ‘draconian’ social media law, opens office in Turkey
YouTube has set up an office in Turkey, bowing to pressure to comply with a new law regulating social media channels. (AFP/File Photo)
Kingdom reports 10 COVID-19 deaths as Saudis urged to register for vaccine
Kingdom reports 10 COVID-19 deaths as Saudis urged to register for vaccine
Arab coalition destroys Houthi mine in Red Sea off Yemen
Arab coalition destroys Houthi mine in Red Sea off Yemen
UAE praised for Italy donation to help those hard hit by COVID-19
UAE praised for Italy donation to help those hard hit by COVID-19
Jordan condemns Israeli bill legalizing settlement outpost on Palestinian territory
Jordan condemns Israeli bill legalizing settlement outpost on Palestinian territory

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.