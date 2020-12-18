You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey’s promise to send arms to Somalia draws criticism

Turkey’s promise to send arms to Somalia draws criticism

Turkey’s promise to send arms to Somalia draws criticism
1 / 2
A Turkish soldier participates in the opening ceremony of a Turkish military base in Mogadishu on Saturday. (Reuters/File)
Turkey’s promise to send arms to Somalia draws criticism
2 / 2
Somali government soldiers walk near a car in Mogadishu, Somalia, in this file photo August 5, 2018. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y3xnt

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Turkey’s promise to send arms to Somalia draws criticism

Turkey’s promise to send arms to Somalia draws criticism
  • Opposition fears it will be used by special police forces to control forthcoming elections in the war-torn country
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

ANKARA: Somalia’s opposition has urged Ankara not to send a shipment of weapons to a special police unit because they fear that Somali president could use them for “rigging” the approaching national elections. The call has put Turkey’s engagement in a country torn apart by civil war for decades under the spotlight.
Opposition candidates wrote to Turkey’s ambassador in Somalia and expressed their concern about these weapons coming into the country in such a “sensitive election period.”
Turkey trained Harama’ad police, a special Somali unit that is known for its violent suppression of peaceful protests in the Horn of Africa country.
On Dec. 15, four protesters were wounded in Mogadishu during a peaceful protest when the troops opened fire on them, while two others were arrested. The Council of Presidential Candidates condemned the use of live bullets by the Harama’ad forces against Somali people.
Ankara is planning to send 1,000 G3 assault rifles and 150,000 bullets to Harama’ad this month.
The opposition was already furious after the elections due for this month were postponed over political disagreements.
“With the national elections approaching, a season for foreign meddling is wide open,” said Jędrzej Czerep, senior analyst at Middle East and Africa Programme of the Polish Institute of International Affairs (PISM).
“For Turkey, in the last decade Somalia’s most visible and dedicated development and humanitarian partner, the game is about not losing its primacy before the oil concessions are divided,” he told Arab News.
Ankara has not commented yet on the Somalia opposition’s call but in recent years Turkish rulers have deepened their engagement in the African country by building infrastructure and providing scholarships for Somalis.

SPEEDREAD

Opposition fears it will be used by special police forces to control forthcoming elections in the war-torn country.

Three years ago, Turkey opened its biggest overseas military base in Somalia to have military leverage in hotspots in the region. Apart from its forward-basing, Ankara also trains Turkish-speaking Somali soldiers and has transferred tactical arms to the arsenal of the Somali military.
“In the run-up to elections, Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo adopted an all-or-nothing mode to consolidate power. This affected growing politicization of the – theoretically neutral and professional – Turkish-trained Gorgor troops and Harama’ad police units,” Czerep said.
Separately, the United States recently decided to withdraw hundreds of troops deployed to fight Al-Shabab terrorists in Somalia, which has been torn by a nearly 20-year civil war.
According to Czerep, while the US-trained Danab forces had been on the front lines of the fight against Al-Shabab throughout 2020, Gorgor and Harama’ad were probably more often used against the opposition in the federal member states.
“Their deployment in Galmudug in February affected the climate of the local elections in that state and it was boycotted by the opposition,” he said. “Turkish-trained troops also clashed with Ahlu Sunna Wal Jamaa, a Sufi militia who was a key government ally against Al-Shabab but apparently grew too strong. In Gedo, Gorgor and Harama’ad fought against forces of the Jubaland region, which the central government wants to pacify.”

Topics: Turkey

Related

YouTube has set up an office in Turkey, bowing to pressure to comply with a new law regulating social media channels. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
YouTube falls in line with ‘draconian’ social media law, opens office in Turkey
Turkey recently began evacuating its observation post at Al-Eis in northern Syria following prolonged attacks in the region by Russian-backed regime forces. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Turkey quits more observation posts in Syria’s Idlib

How buy-now-pay-later platforms can revive consumer demand in MENA region

Use of fintech applications was observed in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) bloc, where the fintech market is projected to hit $2.5 billion by 2022. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 19 December 2020
Ahmed Gabr

How buy-now-pay-later platforms can revive consumer demand in MENA region

Use of fintech applications was observed in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) bloc, where the fintech market is projected to hit $2.5 billion by 2022. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Startups capable of combating the COVID-19 recession are seeking capital to finance their growth and expansion
  • Online shopping and the use of credit and installment payments grew exponentially in MENA during the pandemic 
Updated 19 December 2020
Ahmed Gabr

DUBAI: The pandemic has ravaged businesses worldwide across many sectors and continues to do so in a way that nobody anticipated, pushing some of the strongest economies into recession. At the same time, it has proved a blessing for some business models, particularly in the technology industry, driving unprecedented growth over the past few months.

Among the lucky ones is the fintech market, which has made significant gains. The pandemic forced physical outlets to shut down for an extended period, and concerned consumers avoided traditional shopping even as stores reopened, paving the way for remote and cashless payment solutions. Europe saw a 72 percent increase in the use of fintech applications in just one week early during the pandemic, as per a study by deVere Group.

A similar trend was observed in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) bloc, where the fintech market is projected to hit $2.5 billion by 2022.

“As a result of the recent pandemic, online shopping spiked 55 percent globally as people tend to shift more towards contactless interactions and started using pickup areas and delivery services to avoid the risk of being infected,” said Ashraf Sabry, CEO of Fawry Banking and Payment Technology Services.

A digital payments cum fintech platform, Fawry recently became Egypt’s first-ever technology unicorn — its market value hit 20 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.3 billion) after quadrupling during the pandemic.

Given the developing nature of the region’s fintech sector, the pandemic was also an opportunity for local ventures to solve new problems and prove their offerings worthy to wary customers.

Companies from the region have been working hard to revolutionize the payment experience for shoppers. Among other things, their efforts have made the concept of paying in instalments popular again and more accessible to both consumers and businesses.

“In collaboration with the government and central bank of Egypt, fintech companies have contributed to increasing awareness among customers of using (credit) instead of cash and emphasizing more that this kind of transactions are secured, eliminate fraud and have more benefits than cash,” Sabry said when describing the scene in Egypt.

INNUMBERS

Buy-now-pay-later

* $2.5bn - Projected size of MENA fintech market by 2022.

* $1.3bn - Market value of Egypt’s Fawry technology services.

* $7m - Funding secured by UAE’s Tabby aided by Raed Ventures.

His company currently operates a portfolio of services enabling cashless payments for government services, utility bills, university tuition fees, retail stores and even donations. Fawry payments are accepted in a network of more than 165,000 points of sale across the country, in addition to the FawryPay online payment gateway.

Both platforms allow credit-card holders to seamlessly split transactions into fixed equal instalments based on available three-, six-, nine- and 12-month plans. This option eliminates much of the complexities and added costs of working with banks and makes buying now and paying later much more accessible to customers.

Launched in 2019, Tabby is a fintech company from the UAE that also enables businesses to offer shoppers delayed payment options without the need for any bank transactions or even a credit card.

Given the developing nature of the region’s fintech sector, the pandemic was also an opportunity for local ventures to solve new problems and prove their offerings worthy to wary customers. (AFP/File Photo)

Consumers can either pay 14 days after product delivery with no interest or pay in instalments over several months. Three months after the pandemic hit the region, Tabby secured $7 million in a funding round led by Raed Ventures. The company needs capital to finance its growth and expansion into Saudi Arabia.

“The importance of a solution that addresses slowing consumer demand became even more apparent,” Tabby CEO Hosam Arab told Entrepreneur Middle East magazine as he explained why it has become more important to have these simple credit payment options in the region following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fintech shows no signs of slowing down in this part of the world. Egypt’s Vision 2030 targets complete digital transformation as a strategic objective to achieve development goals and enhance the country’s position in the global economy.

“With a 42 percent emerging population, (with) age ranging between 15-40 years, (it) presents an attractive and growing market of early technology adopters,” Sabry said.

Other MENA nations show similar population dynamics and development goals. Throw into the mix a smartphone penetration rate estimated at 40 percent to 50 percent, and the region has every chance of becoming a gold mine for fintech services in a few more years.

-------------------

*This report is being published by Arab News as a partner of the Middle East Exchange, which was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to reflect the vision of the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai to explore the possibility of changing the status of the Arab region.

 

Topics: Middle East MENA Editor’s Choice

Related

Saudi central bank governor expects more competition, growth in fintech
Business & Economy
Saudi central bank governor expects more competition, growth in fintech
Saudi-based fintech company Halalah rebrands to Hala
Corporate News
Saudi-based fintech company Halalah rebrands to Hala

Latest updates

Challenge Riyadh crowned champions of inaugural Saudi WFL campaign
The Challenge Riyadh football team won the inaugural Women’s Football League (WFL) Champions Cup on Thursday, taking home SR150,000 ($40,000) in prize money in the process. (Supplied: SFA/WFL)
Empire Cinemas celebrates a Wonder-ful opening night in Jeddah
Empire Cinemas celebrates a Wonder-ful opening night in Jeddah
Liverpool manager puzzled by latest block on allowing 5 subs
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in 1st T20
From father to son, Tiger Woods looking only for enjoyment

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.