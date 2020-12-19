You are here

  • Home
  • Five rockets fired at US air base in Afghanistan

Five rockets fired at US air base in Afghanistan

Five rockets fired at US air base in Afghanistan
Members of the Czech Army use an armed vehicle to provide security while they rest at an Afghanistan National Army base between patrols near Bagram Airfield in Parwan on May 29, 2014. (File/AFP)
Updated 9 min 32 sec ago
AFP

Five rockets fired at US air base in Afghanistan

Five rockets fired at US air base in Afghanistan
  • Five rockets were fired at Bagram Airfield in Parwan province at 6:00 am
  • No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack
Updated 9 min 32 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: A major US air base north of Kabul was targeted in a rocket attack on Saturday but there were no casualties or damage to the airfield, NATO and Afghan officials said.
Five rockets were fired at Bagram Airfield in Parwan province at 6:00 am, said Waheeda Shahkar, spokeswoman for the provincial governor.
She said 12 rockets were mounted on a vehicle and five of them were fired at the base, while police defused the other seven.
A NATO official also confirmed the rocket attack.
“Rockets were fired toward Bagram Airfield this morning. Initial reporting is there were no casualties and the airfield was not damaged,” the official said.
No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, and the Taliban denied any involvement.
The jihadist Daesh group previously claimed responsibility for a similar rocket attack on the base in April.
In recent months, IS has claimed several assaults in Kabul, including two rocket attacks that struck several residential areas in the capital, causing fatalities.
The group also claimed brutal attacks on two separate educational centers in Kabul that left dozens of people, mostly students, dead.
Saturday’s rocket attack targeting the airfield came a day after 15 children were killed when an explosives-laden motorbike blew up near a religious gathering in the eastern province of Ghazni.
Afghan officials blamed the Taliban for the blast.
Violence has surged in Afghanistan in recent months despite the government and the Taliban launching peace talks to end the country’s grinding war.
The Taliban has carried out near-daily attacks targeting Afghan forces that have left hundreds of security personnel killed or wounded.
Earlier this week in Qatar, General Mark Milley, the US chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, held a rare meeting with Taliban representatives, calling on them to reduce violence in Afghanistan.

China to begin COVID-19 inoculations for front-line workers

Updated 19 December 2020
AP

China to begin COVID-19 inoculations for front-line workers

China to begin COVID-19 inoculations for front-line workers
  • The government was prioritizing those most at risk of catching the virus
  • Chinese companies have yet to provide information about the results of their phase 3 trials
Updated 19 December 2020
AP

BEIJING: China will soon begin coronavirus inoculations for workers in health care, transport and border control, a senior official said Saturday.
Vice Minister of the National Health Commission Zeng Yixin gave few specifics but said the government was prioritizing those most at risk of catching the virus.
Workers in logistics and in markets selling fresh meat and seafood would also be placed higher on the list of those receiving vaccines, along with the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions.
China says it has largely contained the spread of the virus domestically, announcing just three new cases of local infection on Saturday, two of them in the capital Beijing and one in the northeastern province of Liaoning.
Vaccines produced by Chinese companies are pending approval in Turkey, Indonesia and Brazil, as manufacturers continue testing the vaccines in more than a dozen countries including Russia, Egypt and Mexico. Bahrain became the second country in the world to approve a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine, joining the United Arab Emirates.
The UAE last week announced the vaccine was 86% effective, marking the first public release of information on the efficacy of the shot.
Chinese companies have yet to provide information about the results of their phase 3 trials. One of the top firms, Sinopharm, did not respond to multiple messages for comment on its prior efficacy announcement.
Chinese companies have previously released phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trial data for their vaccines through peer-reviewed academic journals.
Even before final market approval, more than a million people have received vaccine shots in a program critics say has not been transparent about safety, efficacy or scientific merit. China officially gave emergency use approval to Sinovac and Sinopharm’s vaccine candidates in July. A third company, CanSino, had also given its vaccine to Chinese military personnel.
Those receiving the shot included front-line health care workers, border personnel but also workers at state-owned firms who needed to travel abroad.
In the past few months, local governments have also started buying vaccines for immunizations under emergency use.
Health officials previously said China will be able to manufacture 610 million doses by the end of this year and ramp up to 1 billion doses next year.
Sinopharm and Sinovac’s shot relies on a tested technology, using a killed virus to deliver the vaccine, similar to how polio immunizations are made.

Topics: China COVID-19 Coronavirus

Related

Alibaba facial recognition tech specifically picks out China’s Muslim Uighur minority
World
Alibaba facial recognition tech specifically picks out China’s Muslim Uighur minority
WHO says Beijing welcomes COVID-19 investigators trip to China
World
WHO says Beijing welcomes COVID-19 investigators trip to China

Latest updates

Five rockets fired at US air base in Afghanistan
Saudi Arabia condemns attack in Afghanistan’s Ghazni
Saudi Arabia condemns attack in Afghanistan’s Ghazni
Implementation of Riyadh Agreement praised, raises hopes of ending Yemen conflict
Implementation of Riyadh Agreement praised, raises hopes of ending Yemen conflict
China to begin COVID-19 inoculations for front-line workers
China to begin COVID-19 inoculations for front-line workers
US to halt work at two consulates in Russia after COVID-19 drawdown
US to halt work at two consulates in Russia after COVID-19 drawdown

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.