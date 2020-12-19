You are here

  • Home
  • French green bank expands into Saudi Arabia

French green bank expands into Saudi Arabia

French green bank expands into Saudi Arabia
1 / 2
Ammar Bukhamsin is Natixis’ newly appointed CEO for Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
French green bank expands into Saudi Arabia
2 / 2
Natixis has expanded its operations into Saudi Arabia in order to mediate between international investors and regional borrowers who want to focus on more sustainable ways of doing business. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bq8dm

Updated 10 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

French green bank expands into Saudi Arabia

French green bank expands into Saudi Arabia
  • Natixis was awarded a license to operate in the Kingdom by the Capital Market Authority in May this year
  • Ammar Bukhamsin is the company’s newly appointed CEO for Saudi Arabia
Updated 10 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: French corporate and investment banking company Natixis has expanded its operations into Saudi Arabia in order to mediate between international investors and regional borrowers who want to focus on more sustainable and environmentally friendly ways of doing business.
While the company has had a presence in the Middle East for over 20 years, it was awarded a license to operate in the Kingdom by the Capital Market Authority in May this year.
Barbara Riccardi, the company’s regional head in the Middle East, said it was an obvious move as the Kingdom is “one of the largest contributors” to the region’s economy.
Ammar Bukhamsin, the company’s newly appointed CEO for Saudi Arabia, said its expansion aims “to further grow this franchise and bring our expertise and our market-leading solutions closer to our clients and support the needs of borrowers and Islamic investors.”
Headquartered in Paris, where 196 countries signed a ground-breaking climate change agreement in 2015, Natixis has a strong focus on green, sustainable projects and financing.
Riccardi said: “We’re all in toward supporting the country’s development into a more green, sustainable future, which is particularly key in Saudi’s Vision 2030.”
She added that the Kingdom is already making progress as part of its drive to diversify its economy away from a reliance on hydrocarbons.
Bukhamsin said: “We’re very keen to bring our global and market expertise, which I think are directly linked to all these diversification ambitions that the country has.”
He took up his post at Natixis in Saudi Arabia in November, having worked in the finance sector for more than 16 years.
His career started in 2004 at Citi, before moving to UBS in London in 2010 and Goldman Sachs in Dubai in 2013.
In 2015 Bukhamsin joined Natixis, and was appointed head of global markets sales for the Middle East in 2019.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Natixis French

Related

Saudi Central Bank governor says some stimulus packages maintained amid uncertainty
Business & Economy
Saudi Central Bank governor says some stimulus packages maintained amid uncertainty
Europe’s banks have a way to go on sustainability, says report
Business & Economy
Europe’s banks have a way to go on sustainability, says report

Cybercriminals aim to cash in on Internet-shopping frenzy during pandemic

Updated 17 min 7 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

Cybercriminals aim to cash in on Internet-shopping frenzy during pandemic

Cybercriminals aim to cash in on Internet-shopping frenzy during pandemic
  • Both retailers and customers have a responsibility to reduce the risk of fraud, security experts say
  • The retail sector is a particularly attractive target for cybercriminals, in light of the increased e-commerce activity during the pandemic
Updated 17 min 7 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: With more people than ever choosing to do their holiday shopping online because of the coronavirus pandemic, cybersecurity experts warn that criminals are also out in force in the digital marketplace and advise shoppers to be particularly careful.
This is especially true for people who use equipment supplied by an employer. In a report titled Company-issued Computers: What Are Employees Really Doing With Them?, online security software company Mimecast said that the majority of people already use work devices for personal tasks, including online shopping, and the number is growing.
For example, 87 percent of respondents in the UAE said they had used work devices for things not related to their job, including 37 percent who admitted shopping online. In addition, 66 percent said their personal use of work devices has increased since the start of the pandemic. This increases the risk of cybersecurity problems, experts warn.
Mimecast’s Threat Intelligence Center found that COVID-19 is not the only problem spreading rapidly around the world. Between January and October, it detected and blocked more than one billion malicious online threats, a 34 percent increase over the same period in 2019. Cyberattacks in October were up 22 percent compared with September, with retail and wholesale the most-targeted industry sector.
Werno Gevers, regional manager at Mimecast Middle East, said that while many organizations have adapted their security policies and introduced additional cybersecurity-awareness training in an effort to keep remote workers safe, employees need to be more careful about threats and sharing personal information online.
“The research showed that 81 percent of participants had received specific work-from-home cybersecurity training, yet 61 percent still admitted to opening emails they thought were suspicious,” he said. “This shows that while there is a lot of awareness training offered, the content and frequency is completely ineffective at winning the hearts and minds of employees to reduce today’s cybersecurity risks.
“Training needs to be regular and memorable if organizations are to protect workers and company systems from compromise.”
The retail sector is a particularly attractive target for cybercriminals, in light of the increased e-commerce activity during the pandemic and the potential for stealing financial data or credentials.
Mimecast researchers said that cyberattacks on retail organizations are likely to remain at high levels throughout the December shopping period.
“Retailers also need to take steps to ensure their brands are not being hijacked online and used to launch cyberattacks on shoppers,” said Gevers. “By taking ownership, retail brands can prevent criminals from turning the busy shopping period into a phishing frenzy.”
Phishing refers to fraudsters who pose as legitimate, trustworthy organizations or businesses in an attempt to trick a victim into revealing sensitive personal information.
As part of its regular security research, Mimecast monitored 20 leading global retail brands and found almost 14,000 suspicious, recently registered website domains using names related to those brands. Additional registrations continued during the observation period. On some occasions, Mimecast saw between 53 and 87 suspicious domains registered in just one day for a single retailer.
“The damage to a company’s reputation following a successful online brand exploit can take a long time to repair, so it’s in the best interest of the organization and its customers to take preventative measures,” Gevers said.
Saudi cybersecurity expert Abdullah Al-Jaber urged anyone intending to shop online during the holiday period take extra care, especially when dealing with unfamiliar websites that look shady or suspicious. He also advised against using work computers or other shared devices for any online activity.
“Don’t use a work laptop for personal use, such as emails and surfing the Internet,” he said. “Make sure to enable two-factor authentication whenever available on any platform and use complex passwords that cannot be guessed easily. And, of course, report any suspicious emails or calls.”

Topics: Coronavirus Internet shopping

Related

Facebook aims to make shopping easier across its ecosystem photos
Media
Facebook aims to make shopping easier across its ecosystem
Online shopping surge could lead to holiday delivery delays
Business & Economy
Online shopping surge could lead to holiday delivery delays

Latest updates

French green bank expands into Saudi Arabia
French green bank expands into Saudi Arabia
Cybercriminals aim to cash in on Internet-shopping frenzy during pandemic
Cybercriminals aim to cash in on Internet-shopping frenzy during pandemic
Ulsan of South Korea win Asian Champions League title
Ulsan's players celebrate winning the AFC Champions League finals football match between Iran's Persepolis and Korea's Ulsan Hyundai on December 19, 2020 at the Al-Janoub Stadium in the Qatari city of Al-Wakrah. (AFP)
Sudanese protesters mark anniversary of anti-Bashir uprising
UK discusses action after confirmation new COVID strain spreads more quickly
UK discusses action after confirmation new COVID strain spreads more quickly

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.