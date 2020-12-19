You are here

  • Home
  • Vaccine sign-ups ‘could mean end of pandemic,’ says top official

Vaccine sign-ups ‘could mean end of pandemic,’ says top official

Vaccine sign-ups ‘could mean end of pandemic,’ says top official
In this photo taken with a slow shutter speed, vehicles pass in front of the landmark Kingdom Tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 22, 2019. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zg9wk

Updated 20 December 2020
Rawan Radwan

Vaccine sign-ups ‘could mean end of pandemic,’ says top official

Vaccine sign-ups ‘could mean end of pandemic,’ says top official
  • Saudi Arabia’s residents will be given free vaccinations after three-phase testing of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine was announced, which showed strong immune responses and continuous antibodies
Updated 20 December 2020
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: More than 350,000 people in Saudi Arabia have registered to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as the Kingdom’s rollout enters its third day.
In an interview with Al-Arabiya, Assistant Deputy Minister for Preventive Medicine Dr. Abdullah Asiri said that registration for the vaccine are increasing across the Kingdom, as well as the number of people receiving doses.
“We’re reaching our maximum capacity in a few days’ time,” he said, adding: “We’ll be then expanding to the western region and Eastern Province, then to the rest of the Kingdom.”
Asiri said that the second phase of the rollout will begin once authorities assess the number of registered high-risk group participants from the first phase, and ensure stable supply chains to deliver further vaccines.
“We expect that it will take one to two months in order to provide the vaccines for the high-risk groups before moving to the next phase,” he said.
Asiri said there is a “high” chance of registering a second vaccine before the end of the year, and that the Kingdom is also expecting to roll out the rest of the vaccines before March next year, following approval by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.

FASTFACTS

• Saudi Arabia records 158 new infections on Saturday.

• There are 3,014 active cases, 425 of whom are critical.

• Authorities reported 149 recoveries, raising the total number to 351,722.

He urged the importance of increasing herd immunity to 70 percent when a sufficient number of people in the community receive the vaccine or contract the disease.
“Once we’ve reached that level, we might announce the end of the pandemic and possibly reduce or remove measures all together,” Asiri said.
Saudi Arabia’s residents will be given free vaccinations after three-phase testing of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine was announced, which showed strong immune responses and continuous antibodies.
Meanwhile, the Saudi Ministry of Health announced 158 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, raising the total number over the course of the pandemic to 360,848.
There are 3,014 active cases, 425 of whom are critical.
In a rare occurrence for the Kingdom, the number of recoveries recorded on Saturday was fewer than the number of confirmed cases. Authorities reported 149 recoveries, raising the total number to 351,722. The Kingdom’s recovery rate remains steady at 97.4 percent.
There were 11 new virus-related deaths, raising the total mortality rate to 6,112.
More than 10.6 million polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted in the Kingdom to date, after Saturday saw 33,676 tests completed around the Kingdom.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Update Saudi Arabia, Russia set to triple number of joint projects
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Russia set to triple number of joint projects

Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, CEO of MBC Media Solutions

Updated 20 December 2020
Arab News

Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, CEO of MBC Media Solutions

Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, CEO of MBC Media Solutions
Updated 20 December 2020
Arab News

Ahmed Al-Sahhaf was recently appointed CEO of MBC Media Solutions (MMS).

He has more than 15 years’ experience in the regional advertising and communications market.

Prior to his current position, he worked at Saudi Telecom Co. (STC) for more than 10 years. At STC, he worked as a marketing communication manager between January 2010 and 2013, director of marketing communication between January 2013 and April 2015, and general manager of consumer marketing communication from April 2015 to November 2020.

Al-Sahhaf obtained a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management at the American University of Sharjah in 2005. He received e-training in financial essentials and crisis management from the Harvard Business School in 2012. He also participated in a strategic marketing program and executive education at INSEAD in 2017. Al-Sahhaf also attended an authentic leadership development program at the Harvard Business School in 2017.

He worked at Nestle as a field operations executive between July 2005 and March 2006, and at Samba Financial Group as a money market dealer between April 2006 and 2007.

He then joined STC as communications and events section manager.

MBC Media Solutions began its operations in November 2020. This new commercial and ad sales unit will help MBC to work closely with clients, which include many of the world’s largest consumer brands, their marketing and advertising companies, and their media buying agencies.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Abdullah Al-Osaili, senior program manager at KSA’s Tatweer Company for Educational Services 
Saudi Arabia
Abdullah Al-Osaili, senior program manager at KSA’s Tatweer Company for Educational Services 
Mona Khazindar, Saudi Shoura Council member
Saudi Arabia
Mona Khazindar, Saudi Shoura Council member

Latest updates

Power-sharing agreement brings new hope for end to Yemen war
Power-sharing agreement brings new hope for end to Yemen war
Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, CEO of MBC Media Solutions
Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, CEO of MBC Media Solutions
Uncovering secrets hidden beneath the sands of the Arabian Peninsula
Uncovering secrets hidden beneath the sands of the Arabian Peninsula
What We Are Reading Today: Digital Renaissance by Joel Waldfogel
INTERVIEW: How Careem survived COVID-19 and aims to become a Super App

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.