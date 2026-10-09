JERUSALEM: Israel on Friday slammed the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to jurist Navi Pillay, saying it legitimized “anti-Israel hatred” and that Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels must be “applauding from hell.”

Pillay headed the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which does not speak on behalf of the world body, and which last year found that Israel was committing “genocide” in Gaza.

“Now that the Nobel commission has rewarded the biggest lie of the 21st century, Joseph Goebbels is certainly applauding from hell,” the Israeli foreign ministry posted on X.