You are here

  • Home
  • Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, CEO of MBC Media Solutions

Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, CEO of MBC Media Solutions

Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, CEO of MBC Media Solutions
Short Url

https://arab.news/8bac5

Updated 20 December 2020
Arab News

Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, CEO of MBC Media Solutions

Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, CEO of MBC Media Solutions
Updated 20 December 2020
Arab News

Ahmed Al-Sahhaf was recently appointed CEO of MBC Media Solutions (MMS).

He has more than 15 years’ experience in the regional advertising and communications market.

Prior to his current position, he worked at Saudi Telecom Co. (STC) for more than 10 years. At STC, he worked as a marketing communication manager between January 2010 and 2013, director of marketing communication between January 2013 and April 2015, and general manager of consumer marketing communication from April 2015 to November 2020.

Al-Sahhaf obtained a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management at the American University of Sharjah in 2005. He received e-training in financial essentials and crisis management from the Harvard Business School in 2012. He also participated in a strategic marketing program and executive education at INSEAD in 2017. Al-Sahhaf also attended an authentic leadership development program at the Harvard Business School in 2017.

He worked at Nestle as a field operations executive between July 2005 and March 2006, and at Samba Financial Group as a money market dealer between April 2006 and 2007.

He then joined STC as communications and events section manager.

MBC Media Solutions began its operations in November 2020. This new commercial and ad sales unit will help MBC to work closely with clients, which include many of the world’s largest consumer brands, their marketing and advertising companies, and their media buying agencies.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Abdullah Al-Osaili, senior program manager at KSA’s Tatweer Company for Educational Services 
Saudi Arabia
Abdullah Al-Osaili, senior program manager at KSA’s Tatweer Company for Educational Services 
Mona Khazindar, Saudi Shoura Council member
Saudi Arabia
Mona Khazindar, Saudi Shoura Council member

Uncovering secrets hidden beneath the sands of the Arabian Peninsula

Ancient stone carvings and other discoveries in the peninsula show a land that once flourished with life. Archaeologists have found proof that the historical roots of the people of Arabia go back more than 120,000 years. (AFP)
Updated 20 December 2020
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Uncovering secrets hidden beneath the sands of the Arabian Peninsula

Uncovering secrets hidden beneath the sands of the Arabian Peninsula
  • New research shows the historical depth of the region, which was once home to primeval people
Updated 20 December 2020
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Hidden beneath the sands of the Arabian Peninsula lie secrets dating back thousands of years that tell the story of the people of Arabia.

Ancient stone carvings and other discoveries in the peninsula show a land that once flourished with life and ancient civilizations. Like detectives, historians and archaeologists have found proof that the historical roots of the people of Arabia go back more than 120,000 years.
Dr. Salma Hawsawi, professor of ancient history at King Saud University, said in an interview with Arab News that the geographical location of the Arabian Peninsula, at the center of the ancient world — Asia, Africa, and Europe — provided ancient civilizations with an added advantage to connect East and West.
She explained that from the beginning of the first millennium BC, the southern part of the Arabian Peninsula witnessed the rise of several kingdoms and civilizations, such as Ma’in, Hadramout, Awsan, Qataban, Sheba, and Himyar. Due to their strategic locations, as trade flourished, so did the civilizations that controlled the land and sea trading routes.
The kingdoms of the north and northwest of the Arabian Peninsula such as Dadan, Lihyan, Nabatea, the Palmyrene Empire, Tayma, and Qedar flourished around the same period.
In the eastern region of the peninsula, the kingdoms of Dilmun and Magan, Gerrha and Thaj were active, while in the central region there was the Al-Magar civilization and Qaryat Al-Faw.

FASTFACTS

•The Kingdom, which occupies about a third of the Arabian Peninsula, is full of architectural and written proofs, from buildings to inscriptions and rock drawings.

• AlUla, in the northwest of the Kingdom, contains a large number of Dadanitic, Lihyan, and Thamudic inscriptions. • Scholars have found inscriptions and drawings dating back 10,000 years in AlUla and Hail.

Hawsawi pointed out that the Kingdom, which occupies about a third of the Arabian Peninsula, is full of architectural and written proof, from buildings to inscriptions and rock drawings.
She noted that rock drawings can be found in Hail, the ancient fort in Tabuk dating back to 3500 BC, Fadak’s palaces and Khaybar’s forts, the Marid Castle in Dumat Al-Jandal dating back to the first century AD and ancient cemeteries. She also mentioned statues, some still intact, dolls, bas-relief decorations and pottery. “If the above mentioned items are not enough, we have the Holy Kaaba, which is the oldest place of worship on earth.”
She said: “The Kingdom realized the importance of this cultural heritage, so it established the Ministry of Culture in 2018.”
She went on to say that the Saudi Arabia and international archaeological missions are still excavating and constantly announcing their findings, the latest of which was a joint discovery by the international and Saudi archaeological missions of human, elephant and predatory animal footprints around a dry lake in Tabuk, in the northwest of the Kingdom, dating back more than 120,000 years.

Archaeological studies have also revealed many archaeological areas within the Arabian Peninsula, for example Dumat Al-Jandal, which was mentioned in ancient biblical sources.

Dr. Marwan Shuaib

Dr. Marwan Shuaib, professor of Ancient History at King Abdul Aziz University, said: “The ancient Near East region is considered the home of mankind’s first civilizations. Western scholars have been interested in studying it for more than two centuries, since the arrival of the French under Napoleon in Egypt and the Levant (1798-1801 AD). The need to study and explore this important region increased with the discovery of the Rosetta Stone, which made it easy for scientists to decipher hieroglyphics.”
The prevailing view was that the Nile River region and Mesopotamia were the oldest civilizations known to humanity, alongside the Chinese and Indian civilizations.
“Visits from Western travelers to the Arabian Peninsula increased: Swiss traveler Johann Ludwig Burckhardt who discovered Petra in 1812, the capital of the Nabataeans in southern Jordan, and English traveler Charles Doughty who visited the Arabian Peninsula between 1908 and 1909 and discovered the famous Tayma Stone, which contains important information about the stay of the Babylonian king, Nabonidus, in Tayma for 10 years. These discoveries have drawn the attention of scholars to the ancient history of the Arabian Peninsula.”
He said: “King Abdul Aziz led the way for Western scholars to study the archeology of the Arabian Peninsula. The English traveler John Philby, also known as Abdullah Philby later on, was friends with the founding king and was allowed to tour the lands of the Arabian Peninsula, where he visited the ancient village of Faw in 1949 AD, north of Najran. He mentioned in his writings that it is an archaeological area containing many important historical proofs. The Belgian scholar Ryckmans also visited the Arabian Peninsula in 1951-1952 and copied a large number of its inscriptions. Successive exploration campaigns, drillings and excavations later took place in the archaeological areas of the Arabian Peninsula.”
“Archaeological studies have also revealed many archaeological areas within the Arabian Peninsula, for example Dumat Al-Jandal, which was mentioned in ancient biblical sources as the fortress of Dumat Bin Ismail, meaning that it dates back to the 10th century BC.”
AlUla, in the northwest of the Kingdom, contains a large number of Dadanitic, Lihyan, and Thamudic inscriptions, in addition to a large number of residences with Nabataean features.
Scholars have found inscriptions and drawings dating back 10,000 years in AlUla and Hail, specifically in Jubbah and Al- Shuwaymis, which indicates that the people of the area developed a writing system earlier than archaeologists believed. He concluded by saying that these findings show the historical depth of the region.

Topics: Arabian Peninsula Saudi Archaeology saudi tourism

Related

Saudi archaeological exhibition to go on display at Louvre Abu Dhabi
Art & Culture
Saudi archaeological exhibition to go on display at Louvre Abu Dhabi
Saudi Archaeology Forum calls for involving scholarship students in archaeological work
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Archaeology Forum calls for involving scholarship students in archaeological work

Latest updates

8 things to watch on Tadawul today
8 things to watch on Tadawul today
CDC issues guidelines on COVID-19 vaccination after allergic reactions
CDC issues guidelines on COVID-19 vaccination after allergic reactions
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine begins rollout as US races to broaden injection campaign
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine begins rollout as US races to broaden injection campaign
Power-sharing agreement brings new hope for end to Yemen war
Power-sharing agreement brings new hope for end to Yemen war
Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, CEO of MBC Media Solutions
Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, CEO of MBC Media Solutions

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.