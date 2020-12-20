You are here

Jouf governor begins inspection tour of governorates

Jouf Gov. Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdul Aziz visited Border Guard headquarters in Al-Issawiya along border with Jordan on Saturday. (SPA)
Updated 20 December 2020
SPA

SAKAKA: Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdul Aziz, governor of Jouf, began an inspection tour of different governorates on Saturday. He visited the Border Guard headquarters  in Al-Issawiya, which is adjacent to the border with Jordan.

Maj. Gen. Mohammad bin Al- Al-Khonaini, commander of the Border Guard in Jouf, and Col. Hammoud bin Abbas Al-Buqami, commander of Al-Issawiya sector, received the governor.

The governor lauded the services of the Border Guard and highlighted the forces’ sacrifices for the protection of the homeland and its proactive role to keep the Kingdom secure.

Prince Faisal wished them success in their endeavors to serve the country with the same dedication.

Jouf is located in the north of the country. It is considered one of the most fertile regions in the Kingdom. The area is also popular for planting palm trees; it produces approximately 150,000 tons of dates every year.

Prince Khalid bin Salman: Saudi Arabia continuing its policy to establish stability in Yemen

Updated 9 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

Prince Khalid bin Salman: Saudi Arabia continuing its policy to establish stability in Yemen

Prince Khalid bin Salman: Saudi Arabia continuing its policy to establish stability in Yemen
Updated 9 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Minister of Defense, said on Monday that Saudi Arabia was continuing its policy of seeking to establish security and stability in Yemen.

The minister said that Saudi Arabia welcomed the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement and the formation of a new Yemeni government.

President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s government agreed to form a power-sharing government in line with the Riyadh Agreement signed with the Southern Transitional Council last year.

The new government, announced by Hadi on Yemeni state TV late on Friday night, consists of 24 portfolios divided equally between the north and south.

“In support of previous efforts to find a comprehensive political settlement, the efforts of HRH the Crown Prince have succeeded in bringing together our Yemeni brothers to implement the military aspect of the Riyadh agreement and the formation of a new government,” Prince Khalid said.

The agreement, which the prince referred to as “a political, diplomatic and military achievement,” was the outcome of months of negotiations between the Yemeni President, the Yemeni government, the Transitional Council, and military leaders in Aden and Abyan.

“The Riyadh Agreement overcame all difficulties and obstacles with the efforts of the Kingdom, the brothers in the Emirates, and in the Coalition,” the prince said.

“Today, more than ever, we are looking forward to seeing the Yemeni government lead Yemen and its people to safety,” added.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir also praised the developments in Yemen and said it should help reach a political solution to the conflict.

“What has been achieved for dear Yemen in forming a new government in accordance with the provisions of the Riyadh Agreement, is an important step in achieving a political solution, ending the crisis, establishing security and stability, and achieving the aspirations of the Yemeni people,” he tweeted.

