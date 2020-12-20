Saudi diplomat highlights importance of Arabic language at UNESCO meeting

RIYADH: Princess Haifa bint Abdul Aziz Al-Muqrin, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to UNESCO, attended a virtual meeting organized by UNESCO and the Kingdom’s delegation to the UN organization in cooperation with the Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Foundation to mark International Arabic Day.

Princess Haifa highlighted the importance of the Arabic and Saudi Arabia’s pioneering role in promoting the language.

She informed the participants about the various steps the Kingdom had taken to preserve the language.

The envoy stressed the need to promote the language and use it as a means to spreading peace and building bridges between different nations.

She said the Arabic language is not only popular among Muslims due to its religious importance but it is gaining popularity among people of other faiths as well due to political, economic, academic, cultural and social reasons.