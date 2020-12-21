You are here

Saudi Arabia's technology commission signs MoUs to boost digital transformation

Saudi Arabia’s technology commission signs MoUs to boost digital transformation
The MoUs include holding training courses for CITC’s employees. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s technology commission signs MoUs to boost digital transformation
The MoUs include holding training courses for CITC’s employees. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s technology commission signs MoUs to boost digital transformation
The MoUs include holding training courses for CITC’s employees. (SPA)
Updated 21 December 2020
Saudi Arabia’s technology commission signs MoUs to boost digital transformation

Saudi Arabia’s technology commission signs MoUs to boost digital transformation
  • The Kingdom has made notable progress in international indicators
Updated 21 December 2020
SPA Adil Salahi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) on Sunday signed three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with global telecommunications firms — Ericsson, Nokia and Huawei.
The MoUs will support and strengthen the commission’s objectives of enabling the Kingdom’s digital transformation.
The three companies will help the CITC localize the latest technologies in accordance with the global practices.
The MoUs also include holding training courses for CITC’s employees.
Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program are accelerating primary and digital infrastructure projects with the aim of raising living standards.  
The Kingdom has made notable progress in international indicators. It was ranked the most advanced and reform-driven country according to the World Bank’s “Doing Business” report. It also ranked third globally in terms of 5G networks.

Topics: Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) Vision2030 Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia condemns attack targeting Green Zone in Baghdad

Updated 21 December 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia condemns attack targeting Green Zone in Baghdad

Saudi Arabia condemns attack targeting Green Zone in Baghdad
  • A volley of rockets exploded near the US embassy in Baghdad on Sunday
Updated 21 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the extremist attack targeting the Green Zone in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, state news agency, SPA reported on Monday citing foreign ministry.
The ministry said it supports Iraq and stands by its side in the measures it takes to preserve its security and stability, maintain its sovereignty, and protect the lives of its citizens and residents.
A volley of rockets exploded near the US embassy in Baghdad on Sunday, as tensions mount ahead of the anniversary of the US killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Topics: Baghdad green zone

