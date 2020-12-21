Saudi Arabia’s technology commission signs MoUs to boost digital transformation

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) on Sunday signed three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with global telecommunications firms — Ericsson, Nokia and Huawei.

The MoUs will support and strengthen the commission’s objectives of enabling the Kingdom’s digital transformation.

The three companies will help the CITC localize the latest technologies in accordance with the global practices.

The MoUs also include holding training courses for CITC’s employees.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program are accelerating primary and digital infrastructure projects with the aim of raising living standards.

The Kingdom has made notable progress in international indicators. It was ranked the most advanced and reform-driven country according to the World Bank’s “Doing Business” report. It also ranked third globally in terms of 5G networks.