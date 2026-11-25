JEDDAH: Hikers and outdoor explorers have taken to the Qareh trail for a mountain hiking experience during Wasm Hail 2026. The guided walks have taken participants through Hail’s varied natural landscapes, combining adventure with the chance to enjoy the region’s scenery, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The walk starts on the hiking trail in the historic village of Aqda, a mountain oasis surrounded by the Aja highlands, palm groves, springs and dams.

Participants set out in the morning with a guide on a 3 km route. They pass natural landmarks on the way to a water spring and then return to the starting point. The walk combines physical activity with the area’s nature and the village’s history.

The experience is suitable for beginners and mountain hiking enthusiasts. Separate days are set aside for men and women.

Aqda is thousands of years old and lies among the high peaks of the Aja mountains, about 15 km west of Hail city. The village was once enclosed by a large stone wall built across the valley to hold back floodwater. The wall was later replaced by three dams that store seasonal rainwater.

The village is known for its palm groves, springs, wells and dams. It is often called “Hail’s food basket” for its dates, mint, melons, pumpkins, grapes, apples, pomegranates and local honey.

Hail’s terrain is shaped by the Aja and Salma mountain ranges. For centuries the two ranges have been the setting for local legends and tales of chivalry and generosity, and trade caravans passed along their slopes.

North of the city lies the Great Nafud desert, home to the village of Jubbah. Jubbah is one of the sites of Hail’s rock art, which was added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 2015. It was Saudi Arabia’s fourth site to be listed, after Hegra, Diriyah and Historic Jeddah.

The hiking experience is one of the activities held alongside Wasm Hail 2026. The festival aims to promote the region’s natural and tourist sites, widen the range of experiences offered to visitors, and grow adventure tourism and outdoor activities as a draw for Hail.

Wasm Hail 2026 is organized by the Hail Chamber of Commerce. Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad, the region’s governor, inaugurated it at the historic Al-Qishlah Palace in the presence of his deputy, Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Muqrin. The events run until Nov. 28.

The festival is named after Al-Wasm, the autumn rainy season in traditional Arabian weather lore. Previous editions have aimed to pair Hail’s natural identity with the beauty of the rainy season among its mountains, while supporting local businesses and raising environmental awareness.

According to the SPA, Hail recorded rapid tourism growth in 2025. Aqda is among the historic villages known for their mountain landscapes and mild climate, which have made them popular with visitors interested in heritage, nature, hiking and adventure.