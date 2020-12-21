Fun-filled winter festival continues at King Abdullah Economic City

JEDDAH: Fun-filled activities of the “World of Moments” festival are underway at the King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) in cooperation with the Saudi Tourism Authority.

The festival is part of the Saudi winter tourism campaign “Winter is Around You.”

KAEC is the largest privately funded new city in the world. The festival is part of KAEC’s program of entertainment projects aimed at promoting quality of life on its pristine beaches and green landscapes

The event offers a wide range of activities for visitors seeking entertainment and relaxation in an integrated modern environment. People can enjoy beach walks, local and international cuisines, boat tours, water sports, swimming, diving and fishing.

The head of the KAEC tourism and entertainment sector, Mazen Bahamdeen, said the Saudi Tourism Authority is cooperating with KAEC to help it become a major tourist attraction.