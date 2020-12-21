You are here

  • Home
  • Interpol expects ‘dramatic’ jump in crime over vaccine shipments

Interpol expects ‘dramatic’ jump in crime over vaccine shipments

Interpol expects ‘dramatic’ jump in crime over vaccine shipments
Dr. Jürgen Stock (Germany), Secretary General of the International Criminal Police Organization, arrives for a working dinner on the South Lawn of the White House on March 31, 2016 in Washington, DC. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rasaz

Updated 21 December 2020
AFP

Interpol expects ‘dramatic’ jump in crime over vaccine shipments

Interpol expects ‘dramatic’ jump in crime over vaccine shipments
  • Interpol chief Juergen Stock said crime will increase dramatically over the shipment of vaccines
Updated 21 December 2020
AFP

BERLIN: Interpol chief Juergen Stock predicted Monday a sharp rise in crimes with robbers seeking to get their hands on precious vaccines aimed at stopping the coronavirus pandemic.
“With vaccines rolling out, crime will increase dramatically,” Stock told business weekly WirtschaftsWoche. “We will see thefts and warehouse break-ins and attacks on vaccine shipments.”

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

No evidence Pfizer vaccine won't work against new strain: EMA chief

Updated 21 December 2020
AFP

No evidence Pfizer vaccine won't work against new strain: EMA chief

No evidence Pfizer vaccine won't work against new strain: EMA chief
Updated 21 December 2020
AFP

THE HAGUE: The head of the EU's medicines regulator said Monday it appeared the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would protect against a new strain of the coronavirus found mainly in Britain.
"At this moment there is no evidence to suggest this vaccine will not work against the new variant," European Medicines Agency chief Emer Cooke told a press conference as she announced approval of the jab.

Related

New mutant strain of coronavirus threatens global fight to curb COVID-19
World
New mutant strain of coronavirus threatens global fight to curb COVID-19

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia seizes 19 million amphetamine pills in drug gang raids
Libyan charged in US Court over 1988 Lockerbie bombing
German prosecutors charge Syrian doctor with murder, torture
No evidence Pfizer vaccine won't work against new strain: EMA chief
No evidence Pfizer vaccine won't work against new strain: EMA chief
Saudi Arabia reports 9 COVID-19 deaths, 168 new cases
Saudi Arabia reports 9 COVID-19 deaths, 168 new cases

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.