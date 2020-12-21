Dr. Mutlaq Saud Al-Mutairi is an associate professor at the Department of Media, King Saud University (KSU).
He is also a media adviser to Saudi ambassadors in Jordan and Cairo as well as the supervisor of the Media and Information Center at the Saudi Embassy in Egypt.
Al-Mutairi is a columnist for Al-Riyadh. He is a specialist in political communication and political reputation management. His academic expertise includes teaching political communication, media research methodology, media ethics and media law.
He believes political communication offers immense opportunities through its uses and influences. “This type of communication is always governed by the dialectical relationship that exists between political legitimacy and how it is represented in the public discourse,” he has said.
Al-Mutairi is a member of several media and academic committees. He appears on several news channels to express his views as a media and political analyst. Al-Mutairi is also a certified media trainer.
He has written several books on media-related issues, including modern diplomatic language and the role of media in marketing corporate reputation.
Al-Mutairi has conducted research on media and crisis management, the role of media in negotiations and how the Israeli media views the Arab Spring.
He obtained a master’s degree in 2002 at KSU’s Department of Media with a specialization in Israeli political publicity. He completed a Ph.D. in 2007 from Ain Shams University in Egypt on the media coverage of Middle Eastern issues by US journalists.
Dr. Mutlaq Saud Al-Mutairi, associate professor at the Department of Media, King Saud University
https://arab.news/jywth
Dr. Mutlaq Saud Al-Mutairi, associate professor at the Department of Media, King Saud University
Dr. Mutlaq Saud Al-Mutairi is an associate professor at the Department of Media, King Saud University (KSU).