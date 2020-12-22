You are here

  • Home
  • King Salman promotes, appoints 17 judges

King Salman promotes, appoints 17 judges

King Salman promotes, appoints 17 judges
King Salman. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g3v2p

Updated 22 December 2020
SPA

King Salman promotes, appoints 17 judges

King Salman promotes, appoints 17 judges
  • Recent measures targeted a number of digital forensic services aimed at eliminating paperwork
Updated 22 December 2020
SPA

RIYADH: King Salman issued a royal decree to promote and appoint 17 judges to the Board of Grievances.
The promotions and appointments covered various levels of the judiciary.
The head of the Board of Grievances and chairman of the Administrative Judicial Council, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, said the decree is an extension of the generous support provided by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Board of Grievances, in order to develop and reinforce it with qualified personnel who are able to carry out their duties in the best manner.
The Saudi judiciary is undergoing various reforms. It is also taking measures for digital transformation to improve the experience of beneficiaries, and speed up the judicial process.
Recent measures targeted a number of digital forensic services aimed at eliminating paperwork.  

 

Topics: King Salman

Related

King Salman, crown prince offer condolences to Fujairah ruler
Saudi Arabia
King Salman, crown prince offer condolences to Fujairah ruler
King Salman and Donald Trump discuss relations during phone call
Saudi Arabia
King Salman and Donald Trump discuss relations during phone call

COVID-19 vaccination centers to open soon in parts of Saudi Arabia

Ninety percent of those registered through the app are between the ages of 20-60 years old. (AFP)
Updated 22 December 2020
Rawan Radwan

COVID-19 vaccination centers to open soon in parts of Saudi Arabia

COVID-19 vaccination centers to open soon in parts of Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi Arabia’s recovery rate is 97.75 percent
Updated 22 December 2020
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Vaccine centers will soon open in Saudi Arabia’s western region and the Eastern Province, as part of the ongoing COVID-19 inoculation campaign from the Ministry of Health.
More than 440,000 people have signed up through the Sehaty app to receive the coronavirus vaccine, according to the ministry. Ninety percent of those registered through the app are between the ages of 20-60 years old.
The ministry has identified those who should not get the vaccine. They are women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, women who plan on getting pregnant in the next two months, people who suffer from severe allergic reactions that require epinephrine injections, and those who have been infected by the virus in the past 90 days.
It has identified those who would be the first to receive the vaccination. They are obese people with a BMI exceeding 40, those who suffer from immunodeficiencies and/or are taking immunosuppressive drugs and those who suffer from chronic diseases such as asthma, chronic heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and those with a history of strokes.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Kingdom reported 168 new cases on Monday.

• The number of active cases has dropped below 3,000.

• There were a further nine deaths due to complications from the virus.

“A quarter of those registered for the vaccine through the Sehaty app were women and we hope that more will register and trust the vaccine,” said Dr. Sami Almudarra, medical director for the ministry’s coronavirus vaccine program.
There were 168 new cases reported on Monday, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections to 361,178.   The number of active cases has dropped below 3,000 as there are currently 2,958 patients seeking care, 410 of which are in critical care units.
Makkah region reported 45 new cases, Riyadh had 31 and the Eastern Province had 25.
There were 211 recoveries reported on Monday, raising the total number to 352,089. Saudi Arabia’s recovery rate is 97.75 percent.
There were a further nine deaths due to complications from the virus, increasing the death toll to 6,131.
Saudi Arabia continues to monitor and report confirmed cases through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. More than 10.6 million tests have been conducted so far, with a further 36,373 carried out in the past 24 hours.

Topics: Coronaviirus

Related

Saudi residents unperturbed by ‘expected’ flight ban reinstatement
Saudi Arabia
Saudi residents unperturbed by ‘expected’ flight ban reinstatement
Saudi Arabia reports 9 COVID-19 deaths, 168 new cases
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 9 COVID-19 deaths, 168 new cases

Latest updates

Taiwan reports first locally transmitted coronavirus case since April 12
US reinstates Sudan’s sovereign immunity, authorizes funds to help pay debt
US reinstates Sudan’s sovereign immunity, authorizes funds to help pay debt
9 things to watch on Tadawul today
9 things to watch on Tadawul today
Damac Properties chairman warns against a glut of supply in Dubai’s real estate market
Damac Properties chairman warns against a glut of supply in Dubai’s real estate market
Competition authority slaps stc with $2.66m fine
Competition authority slaps stc with $2.66m fine

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.