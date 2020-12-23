You are here

Regional alliance trumps BJP in Kashmir poll
Salman Sagar, National Conference candidate for the state Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls celebrates after he won a ULB seat outside a counting center in Srinagar on December 22, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 23 December 2020
Sanjay Kumar

Regional alliance trumps BJP in Kashmir poll
  • Voters voice anger at New Delhi crackdown, analysts say
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: A pro-India political alliance based in Kashmir registered impressive gains in local elections held for the first time since the abrogation of the region’s special constitutional status in August last year.

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, a grouping of pro-India parties, is expected to win a majority of the 280 seats in the Local Development Council following the elections on Monday.

Out of 140 seats in the Muslim-majority valley, the alliance was ahead with close to 90 seats.

In the Hindu-dominated Jammu region, where the same number of seats are at stake, the group is ahead in more than 40 seats, giving the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a tough fight.

“We took the decision to contest the election and show the world our resentment against New Delhi and oppose what has been done in Kashmir in the last two years,” Nizamuddin Bhat, spokesperson for People’s Democratic Party (PDP), told Arab News.

The PDP is one of the members of the seven-party alliance.

He said that the poll result reflects an “undercurrent of anger.”

“Even without campaigning, the results are encouraging because the undercurrent of anger is being expressed now,” Bhat said.

This is the first election in the disputed Kashmir region since the abrogation of Article 370 and the Article 35A of the constitution that gave the state of Jammu and Kashmir a limited constitutional autonomy.

In August last year, the BJP government revoked the special status of Kashmir and reinforced troops in the valley, suspended all democratic rights, detained almost all the leaders of the pro-New Delhi parties and jailed hundreds of activists. For more than six months the region remained in an unprecedented lockdown.

New Delhi split the state into two federally administered territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Each territory has an elected assembly, but the overriding power is given to a lieutenant governor, who is the center’s appointee.

“People have risen up. The election shows that democracy is reborn in Kashmir,” Bhat said.

The leader of the valley’s oldest political party, National Conference (NC), said that the results show people are opposed to the BJP.

“We did not want to give the impression that only BJP matters — that’s why we contested the elections in alliance and people supported us,” NC leader Ali Mohammad Asghar told Arab News.

However, the BJP believes the election has laid the “foundations of a new democracy.”

Jammu-based BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo told Arab News” “This is a successful election where 51 percent of people participated. In the valley over 30 percent of people voted. This is the decentralization of power. It has laid the foundation of new democracy in the region,” he said.

The BJP-supported Apni Party failed badly in the polls.

However, political analysts doubt the elections will address the resentments of people in the region.

“In Kashmir, elections have always been an exercise to legitimize predetermined results”,  Prof. Sheikh Showkat Hussain of Kashmir University told Arab News.

“The elections will not legitimize the acts of New Delhi. People’s perception is not going to change.”

He questioned the validity of an election where everything is under the government’s control.

“It is an election in a totalitarian set-up where media is controlled, civil society groups are banned, people are caged and  dissent is controlled. It’s a managed show to convey to the world that people have accepted what we did to them,” Hussain said.

Srinagar-based political analyst Gowhar Geelani, author of “Kashmir: Rage and Reason,” said that the election result is “a blow to the BJP’s political narrative.”

“The BJP hoped that major regional parties would boycott the polls and that would pave the way for the BJP to create a new leadership of stooges and opportunists. It also wanted to show the world that democratic measures were operational in Kashmir,” he said.

“These elections are a trap. It is bait thrown at the regional political forces so that the Aug. 5 decision is normalized. In the absence of civil liberties, political, religious and media freedom, such elections held in a militarised atmosphere will only be seen as a military exercise, not a free and fair democratic process”, Geelani said.

Topics: Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Updated 23 December 2020
Ushar Daniele

Malaysia secures 6.4m doses of COVID-19 vaccine to treat 40% of population
  • Govt previously inked a preliminary agreement with COVAX and Pfizer
Ushar Daniele

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government on Tuesday revealed that it had signed a deal to procure 6.4 million doses of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine which would cover 40 percent of the country’s population.

In a televised announcement, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the government was also in talks with China and Russia to secure further supplies to increase Malaysia’s total vaccination coverage to 80 percent or 26.5 million of the population.

“Through all the negotiations and agreements that have been and will be signed, for now, the government will spend a total of $504.4 million,” Muhyiddin added.

The government had previously inked a preliminary agreement with COVAX and Pfizer facilities for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines which will be administered to 30 percent of the population.

Public health experts, however, questioned the usage and administration of the vaccines acquired by the government.

Dr. Lim Chee Han, a senior researcher at the Third World Network, an international research and advocacy organization based in Malaysia, told Arab News that although the newly acquired vaccines would cover a large proportion of the population, their administration would still rely on regulatory approvals by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) and the Ministry of Health.

“We wouldn’t know how the government is going to distribute the various vaccine brands based on demographics, region, and state across Malaysia,” Lim said.

He pointed out that there could be some ethical implications due to differences in the effectiveness and side effects of the vaccine.

“Any vaccine which goes wrong would have negative consequences to the population, fueling the deep suspicion of anti-vaxxers,” he added.

Muhyiddin, however, in his announcement assured the public that the vaccines were safe.

“To convince the people that the vaccine obtained is safe and effective, I will be among the first individuals to receive the COVID-19 vaccination followed by front liners, and high-risk target groups such as the elderly, and those with non-communicable diseases and chronic respiratory diseases,” he said.

The premier added that the country’s special vaccine supply guarantee committee, established and co-chaired by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation, would ensure vaccine supplies could be secured immediately.

“The government expects the first supply of 1 million doses of vaccine from Pfizer to be received and will be given to the target group as early as February 2021.”

The PM said that the NPRA and Ministry of Health would continue to monitor the effectiveness and safety of vaccines after they had been obtained and used.

Last Friday, Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah arrived in the UAE for a five-day visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, during which Abu Dhabi donated 500,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to the southeast Asian country.

Topics: Malaysia COVID-19 vaccine COVAX Pfizer

