You are here

  • Home
  • National Development Fund has $93.33bn capital, mulls new infra fund: Governor

National Development Fund has $93.33bn capital, mulls new infra fund: Governor

National Development Fund has $93.33bn capital, mulls new infra fund: Governor
Groff expects the fund to be launched during the first half of 2021, noting that its size has not yet been determined. (Stephen P. Groff/ Facebook)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bwzsr

Updated 20 sec ago
Argaam

National Development Fund has $93.33bn capital, mulls new infra fund: Governor

National Development Fund has $93.33bn capital, mulls new infra fund: Governor
  • COVID-19 affected all economic sectors, and the fund did not give priority to a specific sector over others
  • NDF’s long-term strategy is to transform into an integrated development financing entity
Updated 20 sec ago
Argaam

The total capital of National Development Fund (NDF) amounted to SR350 billion ($93.33 billion), CNBC Arabia reported, citing the fund’s governor Stephen Groff.

He indicated that there are no plans to increase it currently.

NDF is working towards establishing an infrastructure fund, which will have various financial tools to satisfy the different needs of investors wishing to enter this field.

Groff expects the fund to be launched during the first half of 2021, noting that its size has not yet been determined.

COVID-19 affected all economic sectors, and the fund did not give priority to a specific sector over others. It provided support and resources to all sectors, the governor said, adding that equal support was provided to all.

Most of the resources were directed to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as they constitute the majority of government funded clients and were also the most affected by the pandemic’s negative consequences.

Groff clarified that aid came in favor of individuals and corporates in the form of restructuring existing loans, providing loans to working capital, and supporting sectors such as aviation and transportation.

He also added that the fund is trying to create a balance between how to combine the financial aspect of all funds and collect its capital in one portfolio, which will lead to a unified investment strategy.

“This process has been launched during the past two months and various options will be implemented early next year,” Groff stated.

NDF’s long-term strategy is to transform into an integrated development financing entity, where the focus will be on how to support private sector activity and encourage private investment.

The governor explained that the fund will neither replace commercial banks nor private financing institutions, but will rather integrate with them and provide incentives to private sector.

Groff highlighted that the fund is basically focusing on searching for ways to mitigate risks that prevent investors from entering basic or sub-sectors and using tools that reduce risks.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Saudi national development fund

Related

Royal order sets up National Development Fund, names new transport, civil service ministers
Saudi Arabia
Royal order sets up National Development Fund, names new transport, civil service ministers
Stephen Groff, new governor of the Saudi National Development Fund
Saudi Arabia
Stephen Groff, new governor of the Saudi National Development Fund

The White Land Tax will spur development opportunities

Updated 22 December 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

The White Land Tax will spur development opportunities

The White Land Tax will spur development opportunities
  • Consultant offers ways that developers can use modern construction methods to pursue more cost-effective projects
Updated 22 December 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: After the first phase of the White Land Tax (WLT) program generated SR1.4 billion ($373 million), the Ministry of Housing announced it will push ahead with the second phase of the initiative in the first quarter of 2021.

The Kingdom made the decision in 2016 to capitalize on undeveloped land in urban areas, which makes up 30 percent of those areas. A 2.5 percent tax, based on land value, was issued to landowners who had purchased plots but left them undeveloped.

The program aims to increase the volume of plots available to develop urban areas, offer residential land at reasonable prices and provide fair competition while stopping land monopolization.

Susan Amawi, strategic consulting director at real estate consultancy firm JLL, told Arab News that for the Kingdom to achieve its Vision 2030 goals it must continue to invest in giga-projects that help to develop the real estate sector. “The implementation of the second phase of the WLT program is expected to be a primary contributor to the Kingdom’s Vision, as it will encourage developers to speed up the development of their lands to avoid paying taxes,” she said.

The tax program was introduced in four phases. The first one imposes an annual fee on undeveloped plots with an area of 10,000 square meters or more. The second phase imposes tax on developed lands owned by a proprietor and where the plot is in a housing area exceeding 10,000 square meters.

The third phase covers developed land owned by a proprietor in an approved housing area when the total area exceeds 5,000 square meters. In the final phase, the fee is imposed on developed land belonging to a single owner in an urban area and where the plot is of a total area exceeding 10,000 square meters. According to Amawi, introducing the second phase is bound to “narrow (the) supply-demand gap” in the real estate sector, specifically middle-class housing areas and land that could be used for hotel and retail projects in secondary cities.

“Employing low-cost solutions, developments will raise the profile of the cities and bolster the growth of the real estate sector in the Kingdom,” she said.

One of the reasons why developers leave plots idle is high development costs, but Amawi advised them to avoid this by adopting innovative, modern construction techniques.

“Modern construction techniques (MCTs) such as modular or prefabricated construction and 3D printing are known for their sustainability and considerable efficiency in reducing construction cost and time,” she said.

“Research studies have proven that these techniques could save on construction costs by an average of 20 percent and on construction time by around 20 percent to 50 percent more than traditional construction methods,” she said. Opportunities to use these technologies are abundant in the Kingdom. In 2018, Saudi Arabia became the first Middle Eastern country to develop a 3D-printed house in Riyadh. The Ministry of Housing has also completed 23 projects on prefabricated villas to encourage these technologies.

As for hotel developers, Amawi believes MCTs can be used to enhance budget hotel experiences in the Kingdom.

“MCTs (could) contribute to the development of sustainable budget hotels, such as eco-lodges or green hotels. These are designed to blend seamlessly with the city’s culture, heritage and nature, and attract domestic or international tourists visiting on a budget,” she said.

Hotels could reduce operational costs if they invested in creative modern technologies such as “self-check-in hotel systems using mobile apps for room bookings and hotel amenities and room key-activated smart systems that go into energy-saving mode,” Amawi said.

In the retail sector, MCT could be used in indoor and outdoor cinemas, e-gaming expos, entertainment centers for families and concerts through refitting shipping containers, and by using 3D printing to create retail box parks, she said.

Topics: White Land Tax (WLT) Housing real estate Vision 2030

Related

Saudi housing ministry program’s digital platforms handle 31k requests daily
Saudi Arabia
Saudi housing ministry program’s digital platforms handle 31k requests daily
Saudi Arabia to supply more housing units to support needy families in 2021, says finance ministry
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to supply more housing units to support needy families in 2021, says finance ministry

Latest updates

National Development Fund has $93.33bn capital, mulls new infra fund: Governor
National Development Fund has $93.33bn capital, mulls new infra fund: Governor
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 24,740
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 24,740
Saudi Arabia reaffirms its commitment to unity and ‘common goals’ of GCC states
Saudi Arabia reaffirms its commitment to unity and ‘common goals’ of GCC states
COVID-19 vaccine ‘shows no unexpected side effects’: Saudi health official
COVID-19 vaccine ‘shows no unexpected side effects’: Saudi health official
Saudi Arabia's giftedness foundation Mawhiba signs deal to protect intellectual property rights

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.