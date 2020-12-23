You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s location, resources give special economic zones competitive edge: minister

Saudi Arabia’s location, resources give special economic zones competitive edge: minister

Saudi Arabia’s location, resources give special economic zones competitive edge: minister
This handout picture provided by G20 summit's Press Office shows Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid al-Qasabi reaffirming the G20 leaders' "commitment to cooperate" to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on trade and investment. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8kq6a

Updated 11 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi Arabia’s location, resources give special economic zones competitive edge: minister

Saudi Arabia’s location, resources give special economic zones competitive edge: minister
  • The Kingdom is currently planning for the establishment of special economic zones for major competitive industries and services
  • the special economic zones would spur the drive towards specialization and the transfer of expertise between groups
Updated 11 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi, said that promoting the special economic zones is an integral part of the economic transformation plan within Vision 2030, especially as the Kingdom's prime location as a link between three continents, besides its abundance of natural and human resources, give these zones a competitive edge.

The Kingdom is currently planning for the establishment of special economic zones for major competitive industries and services, using a multi-sector approach that combines between the relevant government agencies, local authorities and investors at the local and international levels, said Al-Qasabi, in an interview cited in the "Investment Brief for Q3 2020" report.

The lessons learnt from around the world showed that effective special economic zones represent powerful factors in supporting economic development, as they provide the infrastructure required to attract foreign direct investment, said the minister.

He further indicated that the special economic zones would spur the drive towards specialization and the transfer of expertise between groups. They will also represent launching platforms for exports, and enable the government to test the policies and regulatory reforms prior to expanding their scope to the main economy.

During the 2021 Budget Forum held earlier this month, Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said that the free economic zones planned to be launched in Saudi Arabia are under final review by the government, according to Argaam's available data.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi scientific journal on archiving launched
Saudi Arabia
Saudi scientific journal on archiving launched
Saudi minister receives Dutch envoy to Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister receives Dutch envoy to Riyadh

National Development Fund has $93.33bn capital, mulls new infra fund: Governor

Updated 22 min 10 sec ago
Argaam

National Development Fund has $93.33bn capital, mulls new infra fund: Governor

National Development Fund has $93.33bn capital, mulls new infra fund: Governor
  • COVID-19 affected all economic sectors, and the fund did not give priority to a specific sector over others
  • NDF’s long-term strategy is to transform into an integrated development financing entity
Updated 22 min 10 sec ago
Argaam

The total capital of National Development Fund (NDF) amounted to SR350 billion ($93.33 billion), CNBC Arabia reported, citing the fund’s governor Stephen Groff.

He indicated that there are no plans to increase it currently.

NDF is working towards establishing an infrastructure fund, which will have various financial tools to satisfy the different needs of investors wishing to enter this field.

Groff expects the fund to be launched during the first half of 2021, noting that its size has not yet been determined.

COVID-19 affected all economic sectors, and the fund did not give priority to a specific sector over others. It provided support and resources to all sectors, the governor said, adding that equal support was provided to all.

Most of the resources were directed to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as they constitute the majority of government funded clients and were also the most affected by the pandemic’s negative consequences.

Groff clarified that aid came in favor of individuals and corporates in the form of restructuring existing loans, providing loans to working capital, and supporting sectors such as aviation and transportation.

He also added that the fund is trying to create a balance between how to combine the financial aspect of all funds and collect its capital in one portfolio, which will lead to a unified investment strategy.

“This process has been launched during the past two months and various options will be implemented early next year,” Groff stated.

NDF’s long-term strategy is to transform into an integrated development financing entity, where the focus will be on how to support private sector activity and encourage private investment.

The governor explained that the fund will neither replace commercial banks nor private financing institutions, but will rather integrate with them and provide incentives to private sector.

Groff highlighted that the fund is basically focusing on searching for ways to mitigate risks that prevent investors from entering basic or sub-sectors and using tools that reduce risks.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Saudi national development fund

Related

Royal order sets up National Development Fund, names new transport, civil service ministers
Saudi Arabia
Royal order sets up National Development Fund, names new transport, civil service ministers
Stephen Groff, new governor of the Saudi National Development Fund
Saudi Arabia
Stephen Groff, new governor of the Saudi National Development Fund

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s location, resources give special economic zones competitive edge: minister
Saudi Arabia’s location, resources give special economic zones competitive edge: minister
Three police shot dead, fourth wounded in central France
Three police shot dead, fourth wounded in central France
National Development Fund has $93.33bn capital, mulls new infra fund: Governor
National Development Fund has $93.33bn capital, mulls new infra fund: Governor
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 24,740
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 24,740
Saudi Arabia reaffirms its commitment to unity and ‘common goals’ of GCC states
Saudi Arabia reaffirms its commitment to unity and ‘common goals’ of GCC states

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.