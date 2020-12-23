New Year’s Eve celebration at Dubai Downtown to be streamed online

DUBAI: Emaar and Zoom Video Communications are collaborating to livestream Dubai’s world-famous New Year’s Eve festivities through a global video call.
The call will be open for up to 50,000 globally starting 4:30 GMT on December 31 to watch the fireworks and light and laser show in Dubai’s Downtown, state news agency WAM reported.
The coronavirus pandemic has prompted the UAE government to implement measures, including social distancing, to avoid the spread of the virus. The regular New Year’s display in Dubai usually attracts large crowds of tourists, which could be a super spreader event if no social distancing is maintained.
“Zoom is proud and honored to take part in such a monumental event with Emaar, where our platform will allow people from all over the world to participate as we ring in a new year,” said Head of International at Zoom Abe Smith.
Spectators can register via the following link to watch the event.
