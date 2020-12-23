New Year’s Eve celebration at Dubai Downtown to be streamed online

You are here

Picture taken on Dec. 31, 2017, shows a laser show at Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, to mark the New Year’s eve celebrations in Dubai. (File/AFP)
Updated 23 December 2020
Arab News

  • The call will be open for up to 50,000 globally
Updated 23 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Emaar and Zoom Video Communications are collaborating to livestream Dubai’s world-famous New Year’s Eve festivities through a global video call.
The call will be open for up to 50,000 globally starting 4:30 GMT on December 31 to watch the fireworks and light and laser show in Dubai’s Downtown, state news agency WAM reported.
The coronavirus pandemic has prompted the UAE government to implement measures, including social distancing, to avoid the spread of the virus. The regular New Year’s display in Dubai usually attracts large crowds of tourists, which could be a super spreader event if no social distancing is maintained.
“Zoom is proud and honored to take part in such a monumental event with Emaar, where our platform will allow people from all over the world to participate as we ring in a new year,” said Head of International at Zoom Abe Smith.
Spectators can register via the following link to watch the event.

Topics: Dubai Burj Khalifa New year

Updated 34 min 18 sec ago
AFP

  • Egypt has officially recorded more than 127,000 cases, including over 7,100 deaths
Updated 34 min 18 sec ago
AFP

CAIRO: Egypt has called off all New Year’s celebrations in order to stem rising coronavirus cases in the country, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said Wednesday.
“There will be no New Year’s celebrations or gatherings as part of the precautionary measures taken to confront the coronavirus,” the premier said in a statement released after a cabinet meeting.
Egypt’s daily novel coronavirus caseload has been increasing steadily in recent weeks, and the Arab world’s most populous country has officially recorded more than 127,000 cases, including over 7,100 deaths.
While the official recovery rate remains high, limited testing of the general population has stoked fears that cases are going undetected.
On Monday, Mohammed Al-Nady, a member of Egypt’s national coronavirus crisis committee, told prominent talk show host Lamees Al-Hadidi that “infections, in reality, are at least 10 times higher than what is officially announced, and that’s being kind.”
Health and Population Minister Hala Zayed told Wednesday’s cabinet meeting that 364 hospitals nationwide, with a capacity of 5,000 “care beds” and equipped with 2,400 respirators, would be ready to receive critically ill Covid-19 patients when needed, according to the statement.

Topics: Egypt

