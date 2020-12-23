Turkish parliament extends law for troop deployment to Libya

You are here

Libyan military graduates loyal to the UN-recognized government take part in a parade marking their graduation, a result of a military training agreement with Turkey, Nov. 21, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 23 December 2020
AP

  • Bill renewed a one-year mandate that came into force in January
  • Libya descended into chaos following the 2011 uprising
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s parliament extended for 18 months a law that allows the deployment of Turkish troops to Libya.
The bill renewed a one-year mandate that came into force in January following a security and military agreement with the UN-backed administration in Tripoli, in western Libya.
The Turkish decision Tuesday comes in the wake of a UN-brokered cease-fire in Libya that was declared in October. The cease-fire deal envisioned the departure of foreign forces and mercenaries within three months.
Opposition parties voted against the extension but the combined votes of Turkey’s ruling party and its nationalist allies allowed the bill to pass.
Libya descended into chaos following the 2011 uprising that ousted and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
The oil-rich North African nation is now split between the Tripoli government and its rival administration in the east. Both sides are backed by regional and foreign powers and numerous local militias.
Ankara’s support for the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord has turned the tide of war in Libya. Turkish military assistance – including advisers, equipment and intelligence – helped block a year-long military attempt to capture Tripoli by forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar, a Libyan commander who rules the eastern half of the country.
Turkey has been accused of sending thousands of Syrian mercenaries to Libya.
Turkey also signed a controversial maritime agreement with the Tripoli government last year, giving it access to a contested economic zone across the eastern Mediterranean Sea. The deal added tensions to Turkey’s ongoing dispute with Greece, Cyprus and Egypt over oil and gas drilling rights.

Egypt bans New Year celebrations to curb rising virus cases

Updated 23 December 2020
AFP

  • Egypt has officially recorded more than 127,000 cases, including over 7,100 deaths
CAIRO: Egypt has called off all New Year’s celebrations in order to stem rising coronavirus cases in the country, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said Wednesday.
“There will be no New Year’s celebrations or gatherings as part of the precautionary measures taken to confront the coronavirus,” the premier said in a statement released after a cabinet meeting.
Egypt’s daily novel coronavirus caseload has been increasing steadily in recent weeks, and the Arab world’s most populous country has officially recorded more than 127,000 cases, including over 7,100 deaths.
While the official recovery rate remains high, limited testing of the general population has stoked fears that cases are going undetected.
On Monday, Mohammed Al-Nady, a member of Egypt’s national coronavirus crisis committee, told prominent talk show host Lamees Al-Hadidi that “infections, in reality, are at least 10 times higher than what is officially announced, and that’s being kind.”
Health and Population Minister Hala Zayed told Wednesday’s cabinet meeting that 364 hospitals nationwide, with a capacity of 5,000 “care beds” and equipped with 2,400 respirators, would be ready to receive critically ill Covid-19 patients when needed, according to the statement.

