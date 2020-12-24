You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi riyal added to cross-border payment platform

Saudi riyal added to cross-border payment platform

Saudi riyal added to cross-border payment platform
A man counts Saudi riyal banknotes at his jewelry shop in Tiba market in the capital Riyadh on October 3, 2016. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vq37y

Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi riyal added to cross-border payment platform

Saudi riyal added to cross-border payment platform
  • It will be the third Arab currency to be available on Buna
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Saudi Central Bank and the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) on Thursday announced that the Saudi riyal has been added as a settlement currency to Buna, a multicurrency payment platform that provides cross-border payment services for the region’s central banks and financial institutions.
The Saudi riyal is the third Arab currency to be added to Buna, joining the UAE dirham and Egyptian pound.
The AMF announced that National Commercial Bank (NCB) has been appointed as the settlement bank for the processing of the Saudi riyal on Buna.
“We highly thank the Saudi Central Bank and NCB for their strong belief in Buna’s capabilities and commitment to its plans and long-term strategy,” said Dr. Abdulrahman A. Al-Hamidy, director general and chairman of the board of the AMF.”
“Adding the Saudi riyal to Buna’s list of settlement currencies represents additional solid proof of the added value that our multicurrency platform can bring not only at regional level, but to the global payment industry.”
The AMF announced the launch of Buna in February this year. A centralized multicurrency platform, it aims to enable financial institutions, including commercial and central banks, to send and receive cross-border payments across the Arab world in a range of local and international currencies.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia’s location, resources give special economic zones competitive edge: minister
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s location, resources give special economic zones competitive edge: minister
Saudi Arabia’s giftedness foundation Mawhiba signs deal to protect intellectual property rights
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s giftedness foundation Mawhiba signs deal to protect intellectual property rights

DP World signs deal to develop $1 billion new Senegal port

Updated 24 December 2020
AP

DP World signs deal to develop $1 billion new Senegal port

DP World signs deal to develop $1 billion new Senegal port
  • The major investment follows DP World’s delisting from the stock exchange to become a fully government-owned firm
  • DP World Dakar plans to pour $837 million into the first phase of Senegal’s Ndayane port construction
Updated 24 December 2020
AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: International port operator DP World signed a deal Wednesday to develop a new deep-water port in Senegal worth over $1 billion, the company announced, its biggest ever investment in Africa.
DP World Dakar, a joint venture between the Dubai-based maritime firm and the port authority based in Senegal’s capital Dakar, will build and operate a vast new 600-hectare (1,500-acre) port on the Atlantic Ocean. The deal also includes plans to build a new terminal to handle the world’s biggest container ships and a “special economic zone” to attract foreign capital.
The major investment follows DP World’s delisting from the stock exchange to become a fully government-owned firm. The world’s fourth-largest port operator runs operations in 40 countries as far east as Brisbane, Australia and as far west as Prince Rupert, Canada. Over the years, DP World has won concessions to develop commercial ports and logistics hubs at several sites across Africa, including Somaliland, Algeria, Mozambique and Djibouti.
DP World’s forays into Africa come as the United Arab Emirates aggressively seeks to gain a strategic foothold in the continent. Over the past few years, the Gulf nation has built a series of military bases in the Horn of Africa that allow it to project power far beyond its borders, into the Red Sea and the crucial Bab el-Mandeb strait.
DP World Dakar plans to pour $837 million into the first phase of Senegal’s Ndayane port construction, the single-biggest private sector investment in the West African country’s history, followed by another $290 million, according to a company statement.
The new port will help cement Dakar’s status as “a major logistics hub and gateway to West and Northwest Africa,” the company added.

Topics: DP World

Related

DP World discusses trade investment in UK post-Brexit
Business & Economy
DP World discusses trade investment in UK post-Brexit
Dubai’s DP World to work with Israeli firm in bid for Haifa Port
Business & Economy
Dubai’s DP World to work with Israeli firm in bid for Haifa Port

Latest updates

Saudi riyal added to cross-border payment platform
Saudi riyal added to cross-border payment platform
Turkey bolsters influence across North Africa’s Maghreb
Turkey bolsters influence across North Africa’s Maghreb
Virus dampens holidays worldwide as vaccinations gather speed
Virus dampens holidays worldwide as vaccinations gather speed
Russia reports record COVID-19 cases and deaths
Cristiano Ronaldo to speak at Dubai International Sports Conference

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.