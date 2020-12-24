Saudi French fry factory gets green light 

You are here

Fresh french fries are seen at Mydibel Group factory, a manufacturer of chilled, frozen and dehydrated potato products, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Moucron, Belgium April 29, 2020. (Reuters)
Hala Tashkandi

  • Project scheduled for completion in 2023
RIYADH: Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Company’s board of directors this week approved a SR70 million ($18.67 million) project to build a French fries factory in the Kingdom.

In a statement to Tadawul, the company said that the project would be self-financed and construction is expected to start in Q1 2021 and end by Q1 2023.

From major international chains like McDonald’s, Burger King, and Domino’s Pizza, to local chains including Jan Burger, Hamburgini, and Let’s Pizza, Saudi Arabia is not short of fast-food options.

According to ReportLinker, the Saudi food service market was projected to grow from an estimated $11.6 billion in 2019 to $13.7 billion by 2025. This prediction is based on increasing urbanization, rapid expansion in delivery services, an increasing number of young adults and working population, and rising levels of disposable income. Research and Markets, meanwhile predicted that the Saudi fast-food industry was projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 6.9 percent between 2017-2023.

However, both reports mentioned growing health concerns regarding obesity and diabetes as major threats to the market; encouraging companies to offer a wider range of healthy foods in their portfolio.

In 2019, a health official announced that more than 40 percent of Saudis were obese, and that nearly 19 percent of Saudi adults were diabetic. Two major nationwide campaigns were launched to raise awareness of the dangers posed by obesity.

Diabetes and endocrinology consultant and chairman of the Saudi Society for Diabetes Abdulrahman Al-Sheikh told Arab News in 2019 that the Kingdom’s high obesity and diabetes rates were caused by unhealthy eating habits and low levels of physical exercise.

“When we add overweight cases to this ratio, the number hits 70 percent. With lifestyles improving, heart diseases, mainly caused by high blood pressure and diabetes, have become one of the main causes of death, in addition to smoking and cholesterol,” he said.

Local brands including Boga Superfoods, Greens, and Yogi have been created to combat the country’s love of fast food and unhealthy options. Offering salads, light sandwiches, and lower-calorie options, they hope to tempt Saudis into switching up their routines and trying out healthier options while maintaining the “fast” part of fast food.

The rising popularity of vegan diets in the Kingdom also plays a role in popularizing these restaurants, as Saudis move towards healthier diets and lifestyles, eschewing fast-food restaurants in the hopes of avoiding cross-contamination with animal products and opting for cleaner, safer options.

However, with the economic impact of COVID-19, greasy burgers and fries remain an attractive and cheap option for many, making it unlikely that fast food will fade away entirely, leaving the French fry factory ample space to get in the game.

Dubai sees surge in bank financing, new fintech firms in 2020

Updated 13 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai sees surge in bank financing, new fintech firms in 2020

Dubai sees surge in bank financing, new fintech firms in 2020
  • Emirate’s economy contracted by 6.2% due to the impact of COVID-19
Updated 13 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: While Dubai’s economy is expected to contract by 6.2 percent in 2020, with the travel and hospitality sectors hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, the emirate saw a surge in bank financing for the transport, storage and communications sectors, and strong growth in the establishment of new financial technology (fintech) companies licensed to operate.
“Our leadership’s directives were focused on ensuring that the short-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic does not translate into a long-term economic hardship that would inflict lasting damage on people and businesses by way of job losses and bankruptcies,” Sami Al-Qamzi, director general of Dubai Economy, said in a statement.
According to a report by Dubai Economy, economic growth in the emirate during the first half of 2020 declined by 10.8 percent, and is forecast to contract by 6.2 percent for the full year.
Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, global travel restrictions had a big impact on the hotels and restaurants sector, which contracted by 20 percent, followed by the transport and storage sector (down 11 percent) and the retail and wholesale trade sector (down 9 percent).

Graphic by Farwa Rizwan/Arab News


Throughout the pandemic, Dubai’s government launched four stimulus packages designed to support the local business community and reduce the economic impact of COVID-19. These support packages were valued at around 6.8 billion UAE dirhams ($1.85 billion).
“According to a recent study by Dubai Economy, Dubai’s stimulus packages contributed to reducing the economic impact of the crisis by limiting the expected economic contraction to 6.2 percent in 2020, a decline that is in line with the growth outlook of countries around the globe as reported by the International Monetary Fund,” Dubai Economy said in a report issued by WAM, the UAE state news agency.
Al-Qamzi said: “These efforts include investment in healthcare and food security that will not only reduce the likelihood of future shocks, but also contribute to enhancing the Emirate’s resilience against such shocks.”
According to the Dubai Statistics Centre, activity in the hospitality and food services sector decreased by 34.6 percent in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2019. Real estate, a key pillar of Dubai’s economy, saw activity down 3.7 percent.
The financial sector reported more positive figures, with activity up 1.4 percent. The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) added 310 new companies during the first half of 2020, up 25 percent compared to the same period last year, bringing the number of active companies in the free zone to 2,584.
Businesses in the emirate also enjoyed support from the banking sector, with the amount of credit distributed to residents up 5.5 percent by the end of the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period last year.
The data also showed 52 percent growth in financing for transport, storage and communications activity, and a 19 percent increase in personal finance for business purposes.
Staying with the sector, there was a surge in fintech companies, with 87 new ones joining the DIFC in the first half of 2020, a year-on-year increase of 74 percent.
Other sectors to see growth included productive activities such as agriculture, mining and industry, which grew 1 percent in the first half.
The government sector recorded growth of 1.1 percent in the same period, contributing 5.4 percent to the emirate’s real gross domestic product. Total government spending in the first half grew 6 percent year-on-year.

