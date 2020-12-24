First phase of idle land program to kick off in Madinah, Aseer: ministry

The Ministry of Housing said Dec. 23 that the first phase of the idle land fees program will start for the land plots located within the geographical scope of Madinah, as well as the two cities of Khamis Mushait and Abha in Aseer, according to a statement cited by Saudi Press Agency.

The proposed geographical scope of each city was reviewed and land plots were recorded, in preparation for the application of the idle land program. The endorsed scope came in line with the objectives of the program and also in conformity with the municipality's strategic plans for target cities.

The Ministry of Housing announced in September that the idle land fees program would include 17 new cities. Taxes will be charged in five cities before the end of the year, namely Madinah, Abha, Taif, Khamis Mushait and Jazan. The remaining cities will be subject to the white land levy next year, according to Argaam.

The second phase of the program targets developed land plots, owned by one landlord with a total area of over 10,000 square meters. The tax will be levied in the near term, after completion of the required paperwork. The second phase of the program will start in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.

The program called upon owners of undeveloped land plots, with a space of not less than 10,000 square meters to register their land within six months, so as not to be fined by up to 100 percent of the fee value.

