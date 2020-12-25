You are here

Ministers discuss trans-Gulf railway project

The secretary-general presented a working paper on transport post-COVID-19 and proposed joint actions.
The secretary-general presented a working paper on transport post-COVID-19 and proposed joint actions. (SPA)
RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministers of Transport held their 22nd meeting on Thursday. GCC Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajjraf also participated.
Hassan Mohammed Jumaa Al-Mansouri, undersecretary of the Ministry for Infrastructure Development and Transportation, chaired the meeting on behalf of UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohammed Al-Mazrouei. The ministers reviewed the progress of the GCC railway project, among several other issues of mutual interest, including a unified legal system for international road transport and a GCC driving license, valid across all member countries.  The secretary-general presented a working paper on transport post-COVID-19 and proposed joint actions.

RIYADH: The General Authority for Statistics marked Gulf Statistics Day in conjunction with the national statistical organizations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on Thursday.
Saudi Arabia started to produce statistics for the country in the 1930s, where the Kingdom realized the importance of such information as a pillar of development.
About three decades later, the General Statistics Law was issued by a royal decree organizing statistical work under a legal framework.
The Gulf Statistics Day this year, which was held under the slogan “Smart data ... the future of official statistics,” shows the importance that GCC countries give to smart data. SPA Riyadh
This can facilitate data classification and data exchange and build the foundations for quality statistics.
It can also encourage participation in the use of statistics and foster institutional innovation.
The Statistics Center of the GCC was set up as the official source of data, information and statistics in relation to the member countries, and to enhance the statistical work of the national statistical centers and the planning agencies in GCC countries.
The establishment of the center was approved by the Ministerial Council of the GCC countries in September 2011.
Its main system was approved by the Supreme Council of the GCC in December 2012.
The General Authority for Statistics produces many statistical products that are important to making development plans. These draw on multiple sources, including field surveys, administrative data and big data.
The authority’s main tasks include making statistical information, indices, analytical publications and statistical indicators, which are made available to decision makers and the broader public.
This information helps evidence-based decision making.
Clients include students, researchers, decision-makers, policy-makers and others interested in statistics.
The official website: www.stats.gov.sa.

