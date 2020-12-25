RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministers of Transport held their 22nd meeting on Thursday. GCC Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajjraf also participated.
Hassan Mohammed Jumaa Al-Mansouri, undersecretary of the Ministry for Infrastructure Development and Transportation, chaired the meeting on behalf of UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohammed Al-Mazrouei. The ministers reviewed the progress of the GCC railway project, among several other issues of mutual interest, including a unified legal system for international road transport and a GCC driving license, valid across all member countries. The secretary-general presented a working paper on transport post-COVID-19 and proposed joint actions.
Ministers discuss trans-Gulf railway project
https://arab.news/g628u
Ministers discuss trans-Gulf railway project
RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministers of Transport held their 22nd meeting on Thursday. GCC Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajjraf also participated.