You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Constitutional Diplomacy by Michael J. Glennon

What We Are Reading Today: Constitutional Diplomacy by Michael J. Glennon

What We Are Reading Today: Constitutional Diplomacy by Michael J. Glennon
Short Url

https://arab.news/cq2ey

Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Constitutional Diplomacy by Michael J. Glennon

What We Are Reading Today: Constitutional Diplomacy by Michael J. Glennon
Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

Challenging those who accept or advocate executive supremacy in American foreign policy making, Constitutional Diplomacy proposes that we abandon the supine roles often assigned our legislative and judicial branches in that field. This book, by the former legal counsel to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is the first comprehensive analysis of foreign policy and constitutionalism to appear in over 15 years. In the interval since the last major work on this theme was published, the War Powers Resolution has ignited a heated controversy, several major treaties have aroused passionate disagreement over the Senate’s role, intelligence abuses have been revealed and remedial legislation debated, and the Iran-Contra affair has highlighted anew the extent of disagreement over first principles.
Exploring the implications of these and earlier foreign policy disputes, Michael Glennon maintains that the objectives of diplomacy cannot be successfully pursued by discarding constitutional interests. Glennon probes in detail the important foreign policy responsibilities given to Congress by the Constitution and the duty given to the courts of resolving disputes.
 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Politics of Opera by Mitchell Cohen
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Politics of Opera by Mitchell Cohen
What We Are Reading Today: Leadership and the Rise of Great Powers by Yan Xuetong
books
What We Are Reading Today: Leadership and the Rise of Great Powers by Yan Xuetong

What We Are Reading Today: The Politics of Opera by Mitchell Cohen

Updated 24 December 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Politics of Opera by Mitchell Cohen

What We Are Reading Today: The Politics of Opera by Mitchell Cohen
Updated 24 December 2020
Arab News

The Politics of Opera takes readers on a fascinating journey into the entwined development of opera and politics, from the Renaissance through the turn of the 19th century. 

What political backdrops have shaped opera? How has opera conveyed the political ideas of its times? 

Delving into European history and thought and music by such greats as Monteverdi, Lully, Rameau, and Mozart, Mitchell Cohen reveals how politics — through storylines, symbols, harmonies, and musical motifs — has played an operatic role both robust and sotto voce. This is an engrossing book that will interest all who love opera and are intrigued by politics, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.

“This subtly insightful book helps readers experience these timeless masterpieces anew,” says Andrew Moravcsik from the Foreign Affairs magazine. “The Politics of Opera . . . has boldly placed Machiavelli and early modern political theory at the center of the early history of opera,” says Larry Wolff in New York Review of Books.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Leadership and the Rise of Great Powers by Yan Xuetong
books
What We Are Reading Today: Leadership and the Rise of Great Powers by Yan Xuetong
What We Are Reading Today: Worlds of Women
books
What We Are Reading Today: Worlds of Women

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Constitutional Diplomacy by Michael J. Glennon
Talk of title is for others not Solskjaer’s United
Talk of title is for others not Solskjaer’s United
Filipinos find a way to celebrate Christmas amid coronavirus quarantine
Filipinos find a way to celebrate Christmas amid coronavirus quarantine
Myanmar’s jade diggers take a deadly gamble to survive
Myanmar’s jade diggers take a deadly gamble to survive
What We Are Eating Today: Cleans and Glow

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.