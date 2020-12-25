You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia records 9 COVID-19 deaths, 178 new cases

Saudi Arabia records 9 COVID-19 deaths, 178 new cases

People shop at a supermarket after the Saudi government eased a curfew and allowed stores to open, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (File/Reuters)
People shop at a supermarket after the Saudi government eased a curfew and allowed stores to open, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wzbg4

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia records 9 COVID-19 deaths, 178 new cases

Saudi Arabia records 9 COVID-19 deaths, 178 new cases
  • The Kingdom said 207 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours
  • 44 new cases were reported in Riyadh
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 9 new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,168.
The Ministry of Health reported 178 new cases in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 361,903 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 2,920 remain active and 376 in critical condition.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 44 infections, followed by Makkah with 31, Madinah with 31, the Eastern Province with 29 and Asir with 9 cases.
The ministry also announced that 207 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 352,815.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 79.5 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 1.74 million.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

UAE confirms 1,230 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Middle-East
UAE confirms 1,230 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Saudi Arabia's crown prince receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Updated 34 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's crown prince receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Saudi Arabia's crown prince receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
  • The Kingdom’s health minister said the government has worked to provide a safe vaccine in record time
  • Al-Rabiah thanked the crown prince for his keenness to provide vaccines to citizens and residents
Updated 34 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, as part of the national inoculation plan implemented by the Ministry of Health, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

Minister of Health, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, thanked the crown prince for “his keenness and continuous follow-up to provide vaccines to citizens and residents.”

“What we are seeing today regarding the gains that have been achieved by the Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic are an extension of one of the most important policies within Vision 2030 that prevention is better than cure,” Al-Rabiah said.

He added that this was brought about by stepping up precautionary measures, while putting people’s health first.

Al-Rabiah said the government has worked to provide a safe and internationally approved vaccine in record time to give to citizens and residents, “which made the Kingdom one of the best countries in the world in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.”

Over 500,000 people have already registered to take the COVID-19 vaccine in in Saudi Arabia since its launch last Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Related

Saudi Arabia records 9 COVID-19 deaths, 178 new cases
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia records 9 COVID-19 deaths, 178 new cases

Latest updates

UAE confirms 1,230 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Netanyahu speaks with Morocco's king, invites him to Israel
Netanyahu speaks with Morocco's king, invites him to Israel
$1 bn Captagon shipment seized in Italian port linked to Hezbollah
$1 bn Captagon shipment seized in Italian port linked to Hezbollah
Saudi Arabia's crown prince receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Saudi Arabia's crown prince receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Strip searches of women prisoners sparks anger in Turkey
Strip searches of women prisoners sparks anger in Turkey

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.