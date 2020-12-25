You are here

  • Home
  • In Christmas message curbed by COVID-19, pope calls on nations to share vaccines

In Christmas message curbed by COVID-19, pope calls on nations to share vaccines

In Christmas message curbed by COVID-19, pope calls on nations to share vaccines
1 / 3
This handout photo released by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis delivering his live-streamed Urbi et Orbi blessing from the Vatican Blessing hall. (AFP)
In Christmas message curbed by COVID-19, pope calls on nations to share vaccines
2 / 3
This handout photo released by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis arriving in the Vatican Blessing hall with a face mask prior to delivering his live-streamed Urbi et Orbi blessing. (AFP)
In Christmas message curbed by COVID-19, pope calls on nations to share vaccines
3 / 3
This handout photo released by the Vatican Media, shows Pope Francis (C) delivering his live-streamed Urbi et Orbi blessing from the Vatican Blessing hall. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/re2sm

Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

In Christmas message curbed by COVID-19, pope calls on nations to share vaccines

In Christmas message curbed by COVID-19, pope calls on nations to share vaccines
  • Francis delivered his traditional “Urbi et Orbi” message virtually from a lectern inside the Vatican
  • The pandemic and its social and economic effects dominated the message
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis in his Christmas message on Friday said political and business leaders must not allow market forces and patent laws to take priority over making Covid 19 vaccines available to all, condemning nationalism and “the virus of radical individualism.”
In a sign of the times, Francis delivered his traditional “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world) message virtually from a lectern inside the Vatican instead of from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica before tens of thousands.
The pandemic and its social and economic effects dominated the message, in which Francis called for global unity and help for nations suffering from conflicts and humanitarian crises.
“At this moment in history, marked by the ecological crisis and grave economic and social imbalances only worsened by the coronavirus pandemic, it is all the more important for us to acknowledge one another as brothers and sisters,” he said.
Stressing that health is an international issue, he appeared to criticize so-called ‘vaccine nationalism’, which UN officials fear will worsen the pandemic if poor nations receive the vaccine last.
“I beg everyone, heads of state, companies and international organizations to promote cooperation and not competition, to find a solution for everyone — vaccines for all — especially for the most vulnerable and needy in all areas of the planet,” he said.
“The most vulnerable and needy must be first,” he said, in the Vatican’s Hall of the Benedictions, with only about 50 Vatican staff wearing masks sitting along the long walls.
“We can’t put ourselves before others, putting market forces and patent laws before the laws of love and the health of humanity,” he said. “We cannot let closed nationalisms block us from living like the true human family that we are.”
Francis also appeared to criticize people who have refused to wear masks because it violates their freedom, an attitude that has become widespread in nations such as the United States.
“And neither can we allow the virus of radical individualism to triumph over us and make us indifferent to the suffering of other brothers and sisters,” he said.
Italians are under a nationwide lockdown for much of the Christmas and New Year holiday period. The restrictions mean people are not able to go to St. Peter’s Square or the basilica for papal events, all of which have been moved indoors.
Christmas is above all a time to help others because Jesus himself was born a poor outcast, Francis said on Thursday night at his Christmas Eve Mass, which started two hours early so the few participants could get home in time before a 10 p.m. curfew.
“May the Child of Bethlehem help us, then, to be generous, supportive and helpful, especially toward those who are vulnerable, the sick, those unemployed or experiencing hardship due to the economic effects of the pandemic, and women who have suffered domestic violence during these months of lockdown,” he said in his Friday address.
He then called for peace and reconciliation in Syria, Yemen, Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh, South Sudan, Nigeria and Cameroon and Iraq, which he is due to visit in early March.

"On this day, when the word of God became a child, let us turn our gaze to the many, all too many, children worldwide, especially in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, who still pay the high price of war," he said.

"May their faces touch the consciences of all men and women of good will, so that the causes of conflicts can be addressed and courageous efforts can be made to build a future of peace," he said.

He also asked to comfort those suffering from humanitarian crises or natural disasters in Burkina Fasso, Mali, Niger, the Philippines and Vietnam.

Topics: Christmas Pope Francis Coronavirus

Related

Special The UAE’s first open Hanukkah
Middle-East
The UAE’s first open Hanukkah

IOM official calls for solution to Bosnia migrant crisis

Updated 37 min 12 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

IOM official calls for solution to Bosnia migrant crisis

IOM official calls for solution to Bosnia migrant crisis
  • Thousands stranded in below-freezing temperatures
  • Migrants should be housed in humane fashion, politicians can’t agree it should be in their community
Updated 37 min 12 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: It began when the migrants were asked to evacuate the Lipa Emergency Tent camp because it was not safely equipped for Bosnia’s below-freezing temperatures.
Relentless calls to winterize the camp had either fallen on deaf ears or were met with vehement local opposition.
Soon after the migrants left, the camp went up in flames. Over 1,400 migrants, asylum seekers and refugees then left and began moving in droves toward Bihac city 20 km away.
While on the move, the throngs were spotted by police who apparently had orders to prevent them from reaching Bihac’s city center.
Some 200 migrants managed to get through police control and join the other 1,500 who were already living in abandoned buildings or forest makeshift camps around Bihac. But the other 1,200 were returned to the Lipa site, now mostly burned to ashes.
“You have to imagine that it’s very cold up here,” Peter van der Auweraert, chief of the Bosnia mission at the International Organization for Migration (IOM), told Arab News.
“There’s no electricity, no water. We’re very concerned to have migrants sleep in these tents because we saw how quickly a fire can start. It only takes one person to set a fire — perhaps not with malicious intent, but simply to warm himself — and you have a huge catastrophe on your hands. But there’s no alternative, no real accommodation available at this point.”
The camp was built earlier this year in response to border closures following the coronavirus outbreak, in an attempt to ease overcrowding in other camps. Bosnia has become a bottleneck as migrants try to reach Europe.
The camp’s residents are all single 18-25-year-old men. Families with children and unaccompanied children were given priority at the other, better-equipped camps that were established in the country. 
The men come predominantly from Afghanistan, Syria, North Africa and Southeast Asia, hoping to reach Europe via nearby EU member Croatia.
Some of them have been continuously on the move for two, sometimes three years. Many want to return home, and the IOM offers to help arrange the trip back, but in most cases it is not that easy.
Van der Auweraert tells, for example, of a 19-year-old Bangladeshi youth whose family sold a piece of land for $10,000 to pay his smugglers and finance his trip. He tried a dozen times to cross into Croatia, but each time he was returned to Bosnia.
Even though he has been sleeping rough for weeks and never has enough to eat, he hides his despair from his family. If he goes back empty-handed now, his family will be even poorer than before.
“People started these trips with a certain vision of what’s awaiting them in Europe, but they often underestimate how arduous and demanding the journey itself will be,” said Van der Auweraert.
“At some stage of the journey, there’s always a point of no return. The family had spent so much money that they need to work somewhere and pay that money back.”
The IOM, the Red Cross and the Danish Refugee Council have stepped up their distribution of food parcels and life-saving items to try to cover the new caseload.
The UN has urged Bosnian authorities to “immediately engage in the winterization of the (camp) and offer an alternative shelter option while the work is being conducted, to identify and make available new locations for people stranded outdoors with temperatures below freezing.”
Van der Auweraert said: “The main problem comes down to this: All politicians agree that migrants should be housed in a humane fashion, but nobody can agree that it should be in their community.”
The holiday period is a good time, he added, for Bosnian authorities “to come together and reach a consensus so we can rapidly establish humane accommodation for the 3,000 who are now sleeping outside.”
He said: “We’re not in a humanitarian crisis of a scale where there are insufficient resources to help everyone. There’s sufficient money provided by international donors. The only thing we need is a political decision.”

Topics: Bosnia migrants

Related

20 migrants found dead off Tunisian coast, others missing
Middle-East
20 migrants found dead off Tunisian coast, others missing

Latest updates

IOM official calls for solution to Bosnia migrant crisis
IOM official calls for solution to Bosnia migrant crisis
In Christmas message curbed by COVID-19, pope calls on nations to share vaccines
In Christmas message curbed by COVID-19, pope calls on nations to share vaccines
Saudi Arabia records 9 COVID-19 deaths, 178 new cases
Saudi Arabia records 9 COVID-19 deaths, 178 new cases
Erdogan says Turkey wants better ties with Israel
Erdogan says Turkey wants better ties with Israel
Lebanon’s Beit El Baraka launches Kanz — its own range of artisanal delicacies
Lebanon’s Beit El Baraka launches Kanz — its own range of artisanal delicacies

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.