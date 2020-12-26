You are here

  • Home
  • Kabul says presence of Taliban leaders in Pakistan poses challenge for Afghan peace

Kabul says presence of Taliban leaders in Pakistan poses challenge for Afghan peace

Kabul says presence of Taliban leaders in Pakistan poses challenge for Afghan peace
In this photo taken on September 28, 2020, former commander and senior district official for Taliban, Haji Lala, arrives for an interview with AFP in Panjwai. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rgrea

Updated 11 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

Kabul says presence of Taliban leaders in Pakistan poses challenge for Afghan peace

Kabul says presence of Taliban leaders in Pakistan poses challenge for Afghan peace
  • Video released on social media showed Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, deputy Taliban leader, in Karachi
  • Baradar met top Pakistani officials last week in attempt to restart stalled peace talks between the group and Kabul
Updated 11 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Afghan government said on Friday the presence of Afghan Taliban leaders in Pakistan posed a challenge to Afghanistan’s peace process.

A video released on social media a few days ago showed Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, deputy Taliban leader and head of the group’s peace delegation, among a group of purported Taliban members in the Pakistani city of Karachi.

Baradar was in Pakistan last week with other Taliban delegates to meet top Pakistani officials in the latest attempt to push forward stalled peace talks between the group and the government in Kabul, to end decades of war.

In the video, he is seen telling a crowd that the peace process is being finalized in consultation with Taliban leaders in Pakistan.

In response to the video, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the presence of the “insurgent elements and their leaders in Pakistani territory clearly violate Afghanistan’s national sovereignty and continue to cause crisis and instability in the region, posing a serious challenge to achieving sustainable peace in Afghanistan.”

When the Taliban members arrived in Pakistan on Dec. 16, the ministry issued a statement that the visit was taking place in consultation with the Kabul government.

Following the emergence of the video, however, it said that while the visit initially “raised further hopes for taking practical steps toward stopping the bloodshed and bringing about sustainable peace in Afghanistan,” the footage “disclosed” the presence of Taliban leaders in Pakistani territory.

“It is with deepest regret and concern that some Taliban leaders were seen in the videos visiting (a) training camp,” the statement read. “Over the past week, two sets of news stories about Afghanistan have emerged from Pakistan, one being a source of hope for the government and people of Afghanistan, and the other a cause of great concern.”

The peace process is nearing a turning point and both sides are trying to blame each other for creating blockade.

Taj Mohammed Analyst

Neither the Pakistani government nor the Taliban were immediately available for comment.

The peace negotiations between the two sides follow a landmark deal signed between the US and the Taliban in February, with Pakistan considered key in getting the Taliban to the negotiating table with American delegations, and to ultimately participate in intra-Afghan talks. Those talks are now suspended until Jan. 5.

“The peace process is nearing a turning point and both sides are trying to blame each other for creating blockade,” Taj Mohammed, an analyst, told Arab News.

“The video showing Mullah Baradar in Pakistan is used as a tool by government against the Taliban.”

Kabul has long accused Pakistan of giving shelter to the Afghan Taliban following the group’s ouster in the 2001 US-led invasion of Afghanistan. Islamabad has always denied that claim.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan Pakistan

Related

Special Taliban rejects President Ghani’s offer to shift talks venue from Doha to Kabul
World
Taliban rejects President Ghani’s offer to shift talks venue from Doha to Kabul

$1 bn Captagon shipment seized in Italian port linked to Hezbollah

Updated 25 December 2020
Arab News

$1 bn Captagon shipment seized in Italian port linked to Hezbollah

$1 bn Captagon shipment seized in Italian port linked to Hezbollah
  • The drugs were found in 3 suspicious containers
  • BBC report said it came from Syria and was seized last summer in a large-scale operation
Updated 25 December 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Italian authorities said they seized 15 tons of amphetamine (Captagon), believed to be linked to Lebanese group Hezbollah, the Italian Nova agency reported on Friday.
The Naples prosecutor investigating the case said that the financial value of the drug amounted to about $1 billion.
The prosecutor also said that the drugs, which were destroyed a few days ago, were hidden inside three “suspicious” containers that included papers intended for industrial use.
The Italian Financial Crimes Unit recently provided details of the shipment, as part of an investigation broadcast by the BBC, saying that it came from Syria and was seized last summer in an operation described as “the biggest seizure of amphetamines in the world.”
On July 1, 84 million tablets of Captagon were seized by the Guardia di Finanza in the port of Salerno, along with over two tons of hashish.
According to the BBC investigation, the Italian authorities initially believed that Daesh was behind the drug shipment, but an investigation revealed that the Syrian regime and its Lebanese allies Hezbollah were behind it.
Drug smuggling is one of the main sources of income for Lebanese militias backed by Iran, which constitute some of their strongest arms in the region, in order to finance operations in Syria and elsewhere.
Increased US sanctions on Iran have recently led to international isolation for the regime in Tehran, reducing its contributions toward supporting militias in the region, and exacerbating the need to find new revenue streams, including narcotics.

Topics: Italy Naples Hezbollah Captagon amphetamine Guardia di Finanza Salerno

Related

Special Lebanon on borrowed time not addressing Hezbollah’s weapons
Middle-East
Lebanon on borrowed time not addressing Hezbollah’s weapons
Special Hezbollah, Amal loyalists attack journalists covering fire
Media
Hezbollah, Amal loyalists attack journalists covering fire

Latest updates

First case of new COVID-19 strain found in Lebanon
First case of new COVID-19 strain found in Lebanon
Artists lead efforts to restore, preserve Gaza’s old houses
Artists lead efforts to restore, preserve Gaza’s old houses
Israeli strikes on Syria kill 6 Iran-backed fighters, says watchdog
Israeli strikes on Syria kill 6 Iran-backed fighters, says watchdog
Under pressure Premier League managers hope for festive cheer
Christmas in Lebanon: Israeli jets violate airspace, new virus strain arrives
Christmas in Lebanon: Israeli jets violate airspace, new virus strain arrives

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.