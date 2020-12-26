You are here

Artists lead efforts to restore, preserve Gaza's old houses
A worker renovates the long-abandoned 200-year-old Ghussein palace, in the old quarter of Gaza City, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP)
AP

Artists lead efforts to restore, preserve Gaza's old houses
  • It took the team two weeks to remove the trash from the Al-Kamalaia School, which is named after a Mamluk sultan. Each day, young men and women gather there, sweeping the dusty floor, brushing the bricks and supporting windows with wood frames
AP

GAZA CITY: The grand, 500-year-old brick walls of the Al-Kamalaia School slowly emerged from years of accumulated garbage as grassroots preservers began the long process of restoring it to its former glory.
Located in the heart of the old quarter of Gaza City, the Mamluk era building is one of an ever-dwindling number of historic structures at risk of demolition.
“It was in a very difficult, pitiful state. It was a dump,” said Abdullah Al-Ruzzi, an artist and leading volunteer.
Al-Ruzzi and other artists launched the Mobaderoon, or Initiators, program, seeking to save abandoned houses and buildings from two periods of Gaza’s history: The Mamluk Sultanate and the subsequent Ottoman Empire.
In the old section of the Palestinian enclave, fewer than 200 houses from these eras are partially or entirely standing, according to tourist officials. They are threatened by neglect, decay or even demolition by new urban development.
“Lack of public awareness and the economic considerations by owners are the greatest threats to these buildings,” said Ahmed Al-Astal, director of Iwan, the history and heritage institute of Gaza’s Islamic University. “These houses are our identity, but ignorance leads to their destruction.”
Because the Gaza Strip is small, with 2 million people living in just 300 sq. km, the experts and volunteers fear that structures of past centuries will disappear, like those from far more ancient civilizations.
Population growth, conflict with Israel and mismanagement by Hamas that has run Gaza since 2007, have contributed to the erasure of many signs of Gaza’s five millennia of history. The territory has been enriched by its prime location along the route connecting ancient Egypt, the Levant and Mesopotamia. For example, Hamas bulldozers destroyed large parts of a rare 4,500-year-old Bronze Age settlement to make way for a housing project.
Mobaderoon is one of a handful of organizations seeking to preserve ancient sites in Gaza City. But their efforts are typically limited in scope and lack systematic plans.
It took the team two weeks to remove the trash from the Al-Kamalaia School, which is named after a Mamluk sultan. Each day, young men and women gather there, sweeping the dusty floor, brushing the bricks and supporting windows with wood frames.
Once the renovation is completed, Al-Ruzzi says the goal is to convert the building into a venue for cultural and artistic activities because such facilities are few in Gaza.
“This is the only school that still maintains its architectural standing, it still has classrooms. It’s clear that this school was used until a recent time in education and memorizing the Qur’an because it’s in the old city,” said Jamal Abu Rida, director of the archaeology department at Gaza’s Tourism Ministry.
Residents of Gaza are preoccupied with financial woes, struggling with a 13-year-old Israeli-Egyptian blockade, and combatting a raging coronavirus outbreak that has overwhelmed the health system. Campaigns to protect heritage and archaeological sites are not top priorities, but are welcomed.
“The initiatives are very important because their goal is to preserve the cultural legacy,” said Al-Astal.
A few blocks from the school, a different team is working on renovating a house, the Ghussein palace, named after the family that has owned it for 200 years. The workers scraped the bricks to remove layers of dust that hid their features. Others took measurements for the door frames.
The work began on this home in August and is scheduled to be complete in January. “It was left for a long time and has a lot of cracks and problems,” said Nashwa Ramlawi, the architect leading the restoration. “The place has a great heritage and cultural value. We will dedicate it for anything that serves the community; a cultural, service or social center open to everyone.”

Topics: gaza city Palestine

Israeli strikes on Syria kill 6 Iran-backed fighters, says watchdog

Israeli Merkava battle tanks hold position near Moshav Kidmat Tzvi in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on Friday. (AFP)
Updated 4 min 46 sec ago
AFP

Israeli strikes on Syria kill 6 Iran-backed fighters, says watchdog
  • The dead were all foreign paramilitaries fighting alongside Syrian regime forces
BEIRUT: Israeli missile strikes on Syria killed at least six Iran-backed fighters on Friday, a war monitor said.

The dead were all foreign paramilitaries fighting alongside Bashar Assad’s forces, the Syrian Observatory for Human Right said.
The missiles, which were fired from Lebanese airspace, hit positions held by Iran-backed militias in the Masyaf district of Hama province, Observatory chief Rami Abdul Rahman said.
One also targeted a government-run research center, where surface-to-surface missiles are developed and stored, the Britain-based watchdog said.
Iranian experts are believed to work in the research center.
The Israeli military said it would not comment on reports in foreign media.
The research center in Masyaf has been hit several times by Israeli strikes in recent years, the Observatory said.
According to the US, sarin gas was being developed at the center, a claim denied by Syrian authorities, who say the country has possessed no chemical weapons since it dismantled its arsenal under a 2013 agreement.
Syrian state news agency SANA said air defenses intercepted missiles fired by Israel on Masyaf.
“Our air defenses intercepted an Israeli attack on the Masyaf area,” SANA reported.

It said air defenses hit “most” missiles before they reached their target.
State television aired footage purporting to show air defenses responding to the Israeli attack.
The Israeli activity in the skies was heard over parts of neighboring Lebanon, where many took to social media to denounce the Christmas Day attack.
Israel has launched hundreds of strikes in Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011.
It has targeted government troops, allied Iranian forces and fighters from Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.
It rarely confirms details of its operations in Syria, but says Iran’s presence in support of President Bashar Assad is a threat to which it will continue to respond.

Topics: Israel Syria

