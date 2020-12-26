You are here

  • Home
  • Tokyo consumer prices post steepest drop in decade

Tokyo consumer prices post steepest drop in decade

Tokyo consumer prices post steepest drop in decade
The pandemic remained a drag on consumer spending, with a renewed spike in infections raising fresh risks for a weakened economy. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w5rbc

Updated 26 December 2020
Reuters

Tokyo consumer prices post steepest drop in decade

Tokyo consumer prices post steepest drop in decade
  • Jobs market and retail sales remain subdued, raising risks of a return to deflation as the COVID-19 pandemic hammers demand
Updated 26 December 2020
Reuters

TOKYO: Tokyo consumer prices fell the fastest in more than a decade, while Japan’s jobs market and retail sales remained subdued, data showed on Friday, raising the risks of a return to deflation as the COVID-19 pandemic hammers demand.

The world’s third-biggest economy recovered in the three months to September from its worst postwar contraction, but a third wave of the coronavirus infections threatens the economic revival. The Bank of Japan unveiled a plan last week to examine more effective ways to achieve its elusive 2 percent inflation target.
The core consumer price index (CPI) for Japan’s capital, including oil products but excluding fresh food, fell 0.9 percent in December from a year earlier, the steepest drop since September 2010.
That was deeper than economists’ median estimate for a 0.8 percent fall and deepened from a 0.7 percent decline in November. The December drop was the fastest downturn since September 2010, when core consumer prices slumped 1 percent.
Nationwide data last week for November also showed the steepest price slump since late 2010.
“There is a chance that the nation will return to deflation due to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute. “Private demand is weak as people, especially older people, stay home to keep from getting infected, making it difficult for prices to rise.”

HIGHLIGHTS

● The world’s third-biggest economy recovered in the three months to September from its worst postwar contraction, but a third wave of the coronavirus infections threatens the economic revival.

● The core consumer price index for Japan’s capital, including oil products but excluding fresh food, fell 0.9 percent in December from a year earlier, the steepest drop since September 2010.

● The Bank of Japan to examine more effective ways to achieve its elusive 2 percent inflation target.

Japan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 2.9 percent, better the median forecast of 3.1 percent, government data showed. In October, the jobless rate stood at 3.1 percent.
There were 1.06 jobs per applicant in November, up from the previous month’s 1.04, Labor Ministry data showed, but still near September’s seven-year low 1.03.
The pandemic remained a drag on consumer spending, with a renewed spike in infections raising fresh risks for a weakened economy.
Japanese retail sales a moderate 0.7 percent in November from a year earlier, the second straight gain but slower than October’s 6.4 percent jump and below the median market forecast for a 1.7 percent gain.

Topics: Tokyo

Related

China will conduct talks on EU pact ‘at its own pace’
Business & Economy
China will conduct talks on EU pact ‘at its own pace’
EU nations assess Brexit deal with Britain
Business & Economy
EU nations assess Brexit deal with Britain

China will conduct talks on EU pact ‘at its own pace’

An employee wearing a face mask works at a factory of the component maker SMC during a government organised tour of its facility following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China May 13, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 26 December 2020
Reuters

China will conduct talks on EU pact ‘at its own pace’

China will conduct talks on EU pact ‘at its own pace’
  • On Thursday, Wang had denied that talks were stuck due to China making more demands on nuclear energy
Updated 26 December 2020
Reuters

BEIJING: China will conduct talks on an investment pact with the EU “at its own pace,” its Foreign Ministry said on Friday, raising doubts about whether a deal can be sealed by year-end.
Negotiations for the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment, which would grant European companies greater access to the Chinese market, have gone on for six years.
An EU official said last week that a deal was close following a push from Germany, which holds the EU presidency until the end of the year and is the biggest European exporter to China. But the latest comments by the Chinese government suggest otherwise.
China will “conduct talks at its own pace on the premise of safeguarding its security and developmental interests,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news briefing on Friday.

FASTFACTS

● An EU official said last week that a deal was close following a push from Germany, which holds the EU presidency until the end of the year and is the biggest European exporter to China. But the latest comments by the Chinese government suggest otherwise.

● China will ‘conduct talks at its own pace on the premise of safeguarding its security and developmental interests,’ Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news briefing on Friday.

● His comments echoed that of the Commerce Ministry, which said late on Thursday that reaching an agreement required effort from both sides to ‘meet each other halfway.’

His comments echoed that of the Commerce Ministry, which said late on Thursday that reaching an agreement required effort from both sides to “meet each other halfway.”
Wang’s latest comments were also a walk-back from a day earlier. On Thursday, Wang had denied that talks were stuck due to China making more demands on nuclear energy. “As I understand, talks are goings smoothly,” he had said.
A senior Western diplomat in Beijing told Reuters that China had asked Europe for “impossible things,” such as access to sensitive sectors such as energy, water treatment and public utilities.
Another major sticking point is China’s reluctance to ratify international laws related to labor and other aspects of sustainable development, the diplomat added.

Topics: China

Related

EU nations assess Brexit deal with Britain
Business & Economy
EU nations assess Brexit deal with Britain
Japan unveils green growth plan
Business & Economy
Japan unveils green growth plan

Latest updates

Sydney residents discouraged from Boxing Day shopping, some suburbs to re-enter lockdown
Three seriously injured in Berlin shooting in Berlin, fire service says
Iran says US approved its funds transfer to buy COVID-19 vaccines
Iran says US approved its funds transfer to buy COVID-19 vaccines
Annahar’s Nayla Tueini: Media Personality of the Year
Annahar’s Nayla Tueini: Media Personality of the Year
Tokyo consumer prices post steepest drop in decade
Tokyo consumer prices post steepest drop in decade

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.