Three seriously injured in Berlin shooting in Berlin, fire service says
Policemen escort two neighbors pushing their shopping cart in a residential building in Berlin Kreuzberg’s district during raids of properties on Nov. 17, 2020. (File/AFP)
Updated 26 December 2020
Reuters

  • A police spokesman could not give more information
BERLIN: Three people were injured in a shooting in the German capital Berlin in the early hours of Saturday, the fire service said.
A police spokesman confirmed there had been a shooting in the Kreuzberg district with several people involved but could not give more information.
The Berlin fire service said on Twitter that three people were seriously injured and taken to hospital in the incident.

Topics: Germany

