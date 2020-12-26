Kim Kardashian celebrates festive weekend in part-Arab designed footwear

DUBAI: Jordanian-Romanian entrepreneur Amina Muaddi seems to be Kim Kardashian West’s go-to footwear designer.

Whether she’s sporting the brand’s Lupita sandals for an at-home photo shoot or celebrating hitting 190 million followers on Instagram wearing the Holli slingbacks, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star often champions pieces from the celebrity-loved footwear label.

This weekend, Kardashian West stepped out in Muaddi’s creations once again during her family’s Christmas party that was held at her eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian’s house.

The entrepreneur, founder of KKW Beauty and Skims, wore the Paris-based brand’s glass transparent PVC slingback pumps, featuring Muaddi’s signature flared heels.

She matched the footwear with a unique Grinch-inspired gown by the Italian fashion house Schiaparelli. It featured a strapless green top – with built in ab definition – and a silk skirt with a thigh-high slit. She finished off her look with a slicked-back braid.

Captioning a series of images on Saturday from the party, Kardashain West wrote to her 195 million Instagram followers: “Merry Christmas to all,” before she thanked the label and its artistic director Daniel Roseberry for the ensemble that made her “feel festive this year, even though our Christmas Eve party was cancelled.”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan have been criticized multiple times by social media users for “toning deaf” and throwing parties during the coronavirus pandemic.

This time, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe made it clear to fans that they only had family over.

Kim wrote: “It was perfect to dress up and celebrate w just the fam this year (sic),” while Kourtney said on Instagram: “just the family coming over tonight.”

Earlier this month, Khloe Kardashian revealed that the family’s star-studded Christmas party will be canceled this year for the first time since 1978.

It seems like Kim was not the only sister who championed Muaddi during the celebration. Eagle-eyed fans spotted Kendall, the second youngest in the family, wearing a pair of the brand’s Julia crystal-embellished PVC, that again, featured the flared heels.

Muaddi’s cult brand has garnered a loyal following of famous fans, including Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin Bieber among many others.