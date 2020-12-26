You are here

  UK scientists trialing drug to prevent infection that leads to COVID-19

UK scientists trialing drug to prevent infection that leads to COVID-19

UK scientists trialing drug to prevent infection that leads to COVID-19
Scientists in Britain are testing a new drug that could prevent someone who has been exposed to coronavirus from developing COVID-19. (File/AFP)
UK scientists trialing drug to prevent infection that leads to COVID-19

UK scientists trialing drug to prevent infection that leads to COVID-19
  • The antibody therapy, if successful, would give immediate immunity against the disease
  • The new drug could also be used in households or clusters of people where a recent infection has been recorded
LONDON: Scientists in Britain are testing a new drug that could prevent someone who has been exposed to coronavirus from developing COVID-19.

The antibody therapy, if successful, would give immediate immunity against the disease, which could allow it to be used as emergency treatment for high-risk areas such as hospitals and care homes.

The new drug could also be used in households or clusters of people where a recent infection has been recorded.

Scientists have also floated the idea of using the new drug on university students, where high levels of interaction and the spread of the virus have been recorded. 

“If we can prove that this treatment works and prevent people who are exposed to the virus going on to develop COVID-19, it would be an exciting addition to the arsenal of weapons being developed to fight this dreadful virus,” said Dr. Catherine Houlihan, a virologist at University College London Hospitals NHS Trust (UCLH) and head of the drug study.

Developed by UCLH and AstraZeneca, the team hopes the trial shows that the antibodies protect against infection for between six and 12 months. 

Trial participants are receiving it in two doses. If approved, the drug would be given to someone who has been exposed to COVID-19 within the last eight days.

It could be available as soon as March if regulators approve the drug following the trial, which involves UCLH, several other British hospitals and a network of 100 global sites. 

The drug is being touted as an excellent opportunity to add to protection from the virus while vaccinations are being rolled out.

“If you’re dealing with outbreaks in settings such as care homes, or if you’ve got patients who are particularly at risk of getting severe COVID-19, such as the elderly, then this could well save a lot of lives,” said Paul Hunter, an expert in infectious diseases and medicine professor at the University of East Anglia.

“Providing it’s borne out in phase 3 trials, it could play a big role in keeping alive people who’d otherwise die. So it should be a big thing.”

Topics: Coronavirus UK

Italian police: Record-breaking drugs bust could have Hezbollah link

Updated 26 December 2020
Francesco Bongarrà

Italian police: Record-breaking drugs bust could have Hezbollah link

Italian police: Record-breaking drugs bust could have Hezbollah link
  • Captagon is known by some as the “ISIS drug” after investigations revealed the amphetamine was used by Daesh fighters to keep them on their feet during battles
  • The drug first produced in the 1960s to treat hyperactivity, narcolepsy and depression, but was banned in most countries by the 1980s
Updated 26 December 2020
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: A source in the Guardia di Finanza, the Italian finance police, in Salerno has told Arab News that 15 tons of Captagon amphetamine seized in July in Naples “came from Syria and could be linked to Lebanese group Hezbollah, even though we are still investigating the case.”

On July 1, the Guardia di Finanza claimed the biggest seizure of amphetamines in the world as they intercepted more than 84 million Captagon tablets — weighing 14 tons and with a value of more than €1 billion ($1.2 billion) — heading from Syria to European markets, where synthetic drug production may have taken an unexpected hit from the COVID-19 lockdown.

Captagon is known by some as the “ISIS drug” after investigations revealed the amphetamine was used by Daesh fighters to keep them on their feet during battles.

The trademark name for the synthetic stimulant fenethylline, Captagon, was first produced in the 1960s to treat hyperactivity, narcolepsy and depression, but was banned in most countries by the 1980s as it was deemed too addictive. It remains hugely popular in the Middle East.

The drug is cheap and simple to produce, using ingredients that are easy and often legal to obtain. It sells for roughly €15 a tablet.

When they were seized in Italy, the tablets were hidden in large paper and steel cylinders and transported to the port of Salerno, in southern Italy.

The Guardia di Finanza had told Italian press that the amphetamine pills seized in Salerno had a symbol on them: Two half-moons — the same symbols found on Captagon seized in Daesh hideouts in the Middle East. 

The symbol was also found on the tablets the terrorists consumed before the attack on the Bataclan in Paris in 2015.

This led the Italian police to believe that the drugs seized in Salerno may have been produced by men linked to Daesh in order to finance their terroristic efforts.

However, in recent weeks, investigators have been following a new lead which may take them to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“There could be a link, but we are still investigating the case and expect new developments,” a source in the Guardia di Finanza told Arab News.

Investigators have no doubt that the Salerno shipment was to be received by the Neapolitan mafia, known as the Camorra.

“The mob must be behind drug trafficking of such proportions. A €1 billion drug load cannot arrive in a port without the knowledge of the mafia,” Franco Roberti, the Former Italian Anti-Mafia National Chief prosecutor, told Arab News.

The Captagon pills seized in Salerno were burned by the Police last week in a special waste management facility in Ravenna, in northern Italy. The 16 tons of drugs were transported on a convoy escorted by armoured vehicles and helicopters.

The incineration process took a full day under tight security with over 100 policemen guarding the site.

Topics: Italy Naples Hezbollah Captagon amphetamine Guardia di Finanza Salerno

