UK scientists trialing drug to prevent infection that leads to COVID-19

LONDON: Scientists in Britain are testing a new drug that could prevent someone who has been exposed to coronavirus from developing COVID-19.

The antibody therapy, if successful, would give immediate immunity against the disease, which could allow it to be used as emergency treatment for high-risk areas such as hospitals and care homes.

The new drug could also be used in households or clusters of people where a recent infection has been recorded.

Scientists have also floated the idea of using the new drug on university students, where high levels of interaction and the spread of the virus have been recorded.

“If we can prove that this treatment works and prevent people who are exposed to the virus going on to develop COVID-19, it would be an exciting addition to the arsenal of weapons being developed to fight this dreadful virus,” said Dr. Catherine Houlihan, a virologist at University College London Hospitals NHS Trust (UCLH) and head of the drug study.

Developed by UCLH and AstraZeneca, the team hopes the trial shows that the antibodies protect against infection for between six and 12 months.

Trial participants are receiving it in two doses. If approved, the drug would be given to someone who has been exposed to COVID-19 within the last eight days.

It could be available as soon as March if regulators approve the drug following the trial, which involves UCLH, several other British hospitals and a network of 100 global sites.

The drug is being touted as an excellent opportunity to add to protection from the virus while vaccinations are being rolled out.

“If you’re dealing with outbreaks in settings such as care homes, or if you’ve got patients who are particularly at risk of getting severe COVID-19, such as the elderly, then this could well save a lot of lives,” said Paul Hunter, an expert in infectious diseases and medicine professor at the University of East Anglia.

“Providing it’s borne out in phase 3 trials, it could play a big role in keeping alive people who’d otherwise die. So it should be a big thing.”