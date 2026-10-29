RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Yemen discussed efforts to support the Yemeni government amid escalating Houthi attacks on civilians and vital infrastructure, as renewed fighting worsened the country’s humanitarian crisis.

During a phone call on Thursday, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Yemeni counterpart, Afrah Al-Zouba, discussed continued Houthi attacks and efforts to restore security and stability while alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people.

They reviewed the latest developments in Yemen and ways to strengthen the government’s ability to carry out its responsibilities and protect civilians, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Fighting has intensified between the Iran-backed militia and forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government, particularly around Taiz and along the country's western coast. The Houthis also continue to target Saudi Arabia, with attacks increasing in recent weeks.

Fighting in Yemen has forced more than 281,000 people from their homes since August, according to UN figures released on Wednesday. Humanitarian conditions have deteriorated sharply in Taiz, where Houthi restrictions and fighting have blocked vital supply routes, severely limiting access to food, fuel, water and medical supplies.

The World Food Programme warned that around 800,000 people had been cut off from food assistance in Taiz and other affected areas, while shortages threatened essential services.

Human Rights Watch warned on Thursday that the tightening Houthi siege of Taiz could amount to the war crime of using starvation as a method of warfare, urging the militia to reopen roads for humanitarian assistance and commercial supplies.

The Kingdom has stepped up humanitarian support for Yemen. On Tuesday, Saudi aid agency KSrelief launched projects expected to benefit more than 3.4 million people during a visit by Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad Al-Alimi to the agency's Riyadh headquarters.

The projects include emergency food assistance, shelter, drinking water and healthcare, alongside 100 volunteer programs.

Saudi Arabia has provided more than $29 billion in assistance to Yemen over the past decade, according to KSrelief, which identifies the country as its largest beneficiary.