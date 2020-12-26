You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq aims to boost southern ports crude export capacity

Iraq aims to boost southern ports crude export capacity

Iraq aims to boost southern ports crude export capacity
An Iraqi oil worker at an oil refinery in the town of Nasiriyah, Iraq. (File: AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pbr5v

Updated 26 December 2020
Reuters

Iraq aims to boost southern ports crude export capacity

Iraq aims to boost southern ports crude export capacity
Updated 26 December 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Iraq aims to increase crude oil export capacity from its southern ports to 6 million barrels per day from the current 3.5 million barrels a day capacity, Karim Hattab, deputy oil minister for distribution affairs said in a statement.
Hattab said the increased capacity would be after 2023 and that the plan includes building 24 storage tanks.

Topics: Iraq Oil

Related

Italy’s Eni announces new oil discovery in Egypt
Business & Economy
Italy’s Eni announces new oil discovery in Egypt
Saudi banks backed by strong mortgage loans amid COVID-19, lower oil prices
Business & Economy
Saudi banks backed by strong mortgage loans amid COVID-19, lower oil prices

EU, UK unveil vast trade pact set to enter force on Jan 1

Updated 26 December 2020
AP

EU, UK unveil vast trade pact set to enter force on Jan 1

EU, UK unveil vast trade pact set to enter force on Jan 1
  • EU ambassadors and lawmakers on both sides of the English Channel will now pore over the “EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement”
  • EU envoys are expected to meet on Monday to discuss the document, drawn up over nine intense months of talks
Updated 26 December 2020
AP

BRUSSELS: The European Union and the United Kingdom made public Saturday the vast agreement that is likely to govern future trade and cooperation between them from Jan. 1, setting the 27-nation bloc’s relations with its former member country and neighbor on a new but far more distant footing.
EU ambassadors and lawmakers on both sides of the English Channel will now pore over the “EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement,” which contains over 1,240 pages of text. EU envoys are expected to meet on Monday to discuss the document, drawn up over nine intense months of talks.
Businesses, so long left in the dark about what is in store for them, will also be trying to understand its implications.
Most importantly, the deal as it stands ensures that Britain can continue to trade in goods with the world’s biggest trading bloc without tariffs or quotas after the U.K. breaks fully free of the EU. It ceased to be an official member on Jan. 31 this year and is days away from the end of an exit transition period.
But other barriers will be raised, as the U.K. loses the kind of access to a huge market that only membership can guarantee. They range from access to fishing waters to energy markets, and include everyday ties so important to citizens like travel arrangements and education exchanges.
EU member countries are expected to endorse the agreement over the course of next week. British legislators could vote on it on Wednesday. But even if they do approve it, the text would only enter force provisionally on New Year’s Day as the European Parliament must also have its say.
EU lawmakers said last weekend that there simply wasn’t enough time to properly scrutinize the text before the deadline, and they will debate and vote on the document in January and February, if the approval process runs smoothly.
Despite the deal, unanswered questions linger in many areas, including security cooperation — with the U.K. set to lose access to real-time information in some EU law enforcement databases — and access to the EU market for Britain’s huge financial services sector.

Topics: Brexit UK EU

Related

EU nations assess Brexit deal with Britain
Business & Economy
EU nations assess Brexit deal with Britain
Turkey welcomes EU-Britain Brexit deal
Middle-East
Turkey welcomes EU-Britain Brexit deal

Latest updates

Turkish defence minister in Libya to discuss cooperation
Turkish defence minister in Libya to discuss cooperation
Yemen’s new government sworn in, ending months of wrangling
Yemen’s new government sworn in, ending months of wrangling
Indian farmers agree to meet government over contentious farm laws
Indian farmers agree to meet government over contentious farm laws
Iraq aims to boost southern ports crude export capacity
Iraq aims to boost southern ports crude export capacity
New independent Turkish TV channel shuts down after less than a month
New independent Turkish TV channel shuts down after less than a month

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.