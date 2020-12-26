You are here

Indian farmers agree to meet government over contentious farm laws

Indian farmers agree to meet government over contentious farm laws
A view of a crowded highway as farmers protest against new farm laws at a state border in Shahjahanpur, in the desert state of Rajasthan, near New Delhi, India, December 26, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

Indian farmers agree to meet government over contentious farm laws

Indian farmers agree to meet government over contentious farm laws
  • Worried over farmers' sit-ins, Modi's government invited protest leaders to further talks
  • Farmers' unions still insist they want the laws repealed
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Leaders of Indian farmers’ unions have agreed to meet ministers on Tuesday, possibly paving the way for a seventh round of talks with the government which has so far failed to mollify growers who say three new agricultural laws threaten their livelihoods.
Worried over farmers’ round-the-clock sit-ins on the outskirts of New Delhi, the government of Prime Minister Narendra had on Thursday invited protest leaders to further talks.
Farmers’ unions still insist they want the laws repealed, a coalition of unions called Samyukta Kisan Morcha said on Saturday in a letter to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.
The government says the laws, which came into force in September, will unshackle farmers from having to sell their produce only at regulated wholesale markets. It argues farmers will gain if large traders, retailers and food processors can buy directly from producers, bypassing antiquated wholesale markets.
But tens of thousands of farmers have camped out on national highways demanding the government withdraw the laws that they fear will eventually dismantle regulated markets and stop the government buying rice and wheat at guaranteed prices.
Farmers’ leaders would also in Tuesday’s meeting oppose plans to impose stiff penalties for the burning of crop stubble, a major source of air pollution, according to the farmers’ letter seen by Reuters.
Modi has dismissed the farmers’ protests as motivated by his political opponents, while the main opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the prime minister of introducing the laws to help a few business people.

Topics: India Farmers laws

Afghanistan bars local government spokesmen from speaking to media

Updated 26 December 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

Afghanistan bars local government spokesmen from speaking to media

Afghanistan bars local government spokesmen from speaking to media
  • Move comes two months after dismissal of Takhar province spokesman who revealed to media that children were killed in government airstrike
  • Provincial spokesmen in many regions were the only official sources of information to media in Afghanistan
Updated 26 December 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Afghan government confirmed on Saturday that it had barred provincial government spokesmen from sharing information with the media, raising concerns among lawmakers and journalists that the move will be a major setback for press freedom in the country.

 

The decision comes two months after the dismissal of Takhar province Spokesman Jawad Jawhari, who revealed to the media that 12 children had been killed in a government airstrike, which the government had categorically denied. Jawhari’s account was later confirmed by Afghanistan’s Human Rights Commission.

“From now onward, governors will take the responsibility of providing efficient information to the media and the public, and spokesmen will continue their duties as public affairs officers on the basis of their working regulation,” Rahmatullah Andar, spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani’s National Security Adviser, told Arab News.

Dawa Khan Menapal, a spokesman for Ghani, explained the decision was made “because some spokesmen had talked about some issues that had no truth and were against the policy.”

He added that the role of provincial spokesmen will now be to pass on media’s questions to governors. District chiefs will also be barred from media interaction.

Najiba Ayoubi, who runs a famous radio station in Kabul, described the government’s decision as a “systematic move to suffocate voices and deprive people of information.”

“For years, the government enticed us with slogans of freedom of media and expression and now openly and brazenly impose restrictions,” she told Arab News.

Freedom of the press has been touted by Afghan leaders and international donors as the country’s “major achievement” since the ousting of the Taliban in a US-led invasion in late 2001.

But in recent years, journalists have been increasingly frustrated over limited access to senior government and military officials across the country over issues such as corruption and civilian casualties of operations by both Afghan and US-led troops.

Provincial spokesmen in many regions were the only official sources of information to the media in Afghanistan, which has become one of the world’s most dangerous places for journalists. At least four journalists have been killed in the country in the past two months alone.

Nasir Ahmad Noor, head of local media watchdog NAI, said the ban will lead to the “spread of rumors and sometimes false information.” 

“When you do not have access to spokesmen and it is highly difficult to get to the governors, then you have to rely on accounts from unnamed sources,” he said.

Hamidullah Tokhi, a lawmaker from the southern Zabul province, told Arab News that the parliament will debate the decision on Monday. With the ban, he said, Afghanistan is moving toward “dictatorship and totalitarianism, as the government wants to hide information and truth from the public.”

Topics: corornavirus

