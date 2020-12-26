You are here

  • Home
  • Yemen’s new government sworn in, ending months of wrangling

Yemen’s new government sworn in, ending months of wrangling

Yemen’s new government sworn in, ending months of wrangling
1 / 2
Yemen’s new unity government was sworn in on Saturday before President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi in Riyadh. (Saba News Agency)
Yemen’s new government sworn in, ending months of wrangling
2 / 2
Yemen’s new unity government was sworn in on Saturday before President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi in Riyadh. (Saba News Agency)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2zdkh

Updated 12 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen’s new government sworn in, ending months of wrangling

Yemen’s new government sworn in, ending months of wrangling
  • The new government is formed of 24 ministers, representing major political forces in Yemen
  • The prime minister said that his government is aware of the big challenges
Updated 12 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s new unity government was sworn in on Saturday before President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi in Riyadh, closing months of violence and political wrangling in southern Yemen provinces that weakened the anti-Houthi bloc.

Led by Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed, the new government is formed of 24 ministers, representing major political forces in Yemen, including the powerful Southern Transitional Council (STC).

Setting the new government’s priorities, the Yemeni president met with the ministers after the ceremony, in which he ordered them to focus their attention and efforts on addressing economic woes including managing a plunging currency, boosting revenues and defeating the Houthis, official news agency SABA reported. Hadi told the ministers that Yemenis are pinning hopes on this government to restore peace and stability to the liberated provinces, revive government bodies and unify forces to confront the Iran-backed Houthis.

“We want a revival of institutions, recovery of the economy, restoration of security and a confrontation of the coup. This in short is what awaits you,” Hadi said, pledging his full support and the dismissal of ineffective ministers. Addressing the ministers of defense and interior, Hadi said that the new government is responsible for merging and disarming factions, getting them under the state’s control and putting into place the remaining security and military components of the Riyadh Agreement.

“We want the temporary capital Aden free of all military units. Security services must carry out their duties. We do not want conflicts after today. No more blood. Our enemy is the Houthis,” he said. 

During the meeting, Hadi thanked Saudi Arabia for paving the way for the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement, expressing hope for a new bailout from the Kingdom to steady the country’s troubled economy. 

At the same time, the new prime minister said that his government is aware of the big challenges and would collectively work in accordance with agendas set by President Hadi.

After months of political stalemate, the Arab coalition announced on Dec. 11 that Yemeni parties would immediately implement security and military arrangements under the Riyadh Agreement, agreeing to form a new government when the deployment of forces came to an end. 

Under the supervision of the Saudi de-escalation committee in Yemen, hundreds of military troops from the former government and the STC departed contested areas in the southern province of Abyan. Military units also withdrew from Aden and were redeployed in battlefields with the Houthis. 

Positive news about the formation of the new government and its expected return to Aden have pushed the Yemeni riyal into recovering against foreign currencies. Moneychangers told Arab News on Saturday afternoon that the riyal surged to 720 against the US dollar after sinking to 920 a couple of weeks ago, shortly after ministers took the constitutional oath.

Topics: Yemen government

Related

Special Killing of Yemeni mother sparks outrage against Houthis
Middle-East
Killing of Yemeni mother sparks outrage against Houthis
COVID-19 could ‘easily overwhelm’ Yemen’s health system, warns official
Middle-East
COVID-19 could ‘easily overwhelm’ Yemen’s health system, warns official

Turkish defence minister in Libya to discuss cooperation

Updated 35 min 54 sec ago
AFP

Turkish defence minister in Libya to discuss cooperation

Turkish defence minister in Libya to discuss cooperation
  • The Turkish defence ministry said Akar would inspect Turkish forces in Libya during the visit
  • Libyan officials said talks would focus on military cooperation between Tripoli and Ankara
Updated 35 min 54 sec ago
AFP

TRIPOLI: Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar made a surprise trip to Libya on Saturday, two days after strongman Khalifa Haftar urged his fighters to drive out Turkish forces from the oil-rich country.
The Turkish defence ministry said Akar would inspect Turkish forces in Libya during the visit, while Libyan officials said talks would focus on military cooperation between Tripoli and Ankara.
Turkey has backed the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) with military advisers, material and mercenaries against an offensive last year by the eastern-based Haftar.
Ankara also has a large military base in Al-Watiya region on Libya's border with Tunisia.
Akar's visit to Tripoli also came after the Turkish parliament this week adopted a motion extending the deployment of forces in Libya by 18 months.
Upon landing in the Libyan capital, Akar held talks with his counterpart Salah Eddine Namrouch and then met Khaled El-Mechri, who heads the High State Council aligned with the GNA, an HSC statement said.
The Turkish and Libyan officials agreed during the talks to "pursue their coordination in a bid to repel any hostile" action by Haftar that could destabilise Libya, the statement added.
Turkish support for the GNA helped stave off the April 2019 offensive by Haftar.
During a speech on Thursday, Haftar said there would be "no peace in the presence of a coloniser on our land" and called on his forces to "get ready".
"We will therefore take up arms again to fashion our peace with our own hands... and, since Turkey rejects peace and opts for war, prepare to drive out the occupier by faith, will and weapons," he said.
Libya was thrown into chaos after a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and led to the killing of long-time dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
Wracked by violence since then, the North African country has become a battleground for tribal militias, extremists and mercenaries and a major gateway for desperate migrants bound for Europe.
Two rival camps now vie for power, with an eastern-based administration - backed by Haftar - pitted against the Tripoli-based GNA.
But in October the two sides struck a ceasefire agreement, which has been generally respected, setting the stage for elections at the end of next year.
On Saturday, the GNA's defence minister Namrouch told local media that Libya was striving to build a military institution that respects international norms.
"The Turks have helped the GNA and we thank them for that. But now we wish to reorganise the Libyan army and inject new blood into it," he said.
Later Saturday, Akar is expected to attend a graduation ceremony in Tripoli for military cadets who were trained in Turkey as part of the cooperation with the GNA, Libyan defence ministry sources told AFP.

Topics: Libya Turkey

Related

Khalifa Haftar threatens to target Turkish forces in Libya
Middle-East
Khalifa Haftar threatens to target Turkish forces in Libya
Turkey sends oil ship to eastern Med, approves Libya troop deployment
Middle-East
Turkey sends oil ship to eastern Med, approves Libya troop deployment

Latest updates

Turkish defence minister in Libya to discuss cooperation
Turkish defence minister in Libya to discuss cooperation
Yemen’s new government sworn in, ending months of wrangling
Indian farmers agree to meet government over contentious farm laws
Indian farmers agree to meet government over contentious farm laws
Iraq aims to boost southern ports crude export capacity
Iraq aims to boost southern ports crude export capacity
New independent Turkish TV channel shuts down after less than a month
New independent Turkish TV channel shuts down after less than a month

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.