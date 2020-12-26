You are here

Millions of Americans lose jobless benefits as Trump refuses to sign aid bill

Millions of Americans lose jobless benefits as Trump refuses to sign aid bill
Many economists agree the bill’s aid is too low but say the immediate support is still welcome and necessary. (AFP)
Updated 26 December 2020
Reuters

Millions of Americans lose jobless benefits as Trump refuses to sign aid bill

Millions of Americans lose jobless benefits as Trump refuses to sign aid bill
  • Without Trump’s signature, about 14 million people could lose those extra benefits, according to Labor Department data
Updated 26 December 2020
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Millions of Americans saw their jobless benefits expire on Saturday after US President Donald Trump refused to sign into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, protesting that it did not do enough to help everyday people.

Trump stunned Republicans and Democrats alike when he said this week he was unhappy with the massive bill, which provides $892 billion in badly needed coronavirus relief, including extending special unemployment benefits expiring on Dec. 26, and $1.4 trillion for normal government spending. Without Trump’s signature, about 14 million people could lose those extra benefits, according to Labor Department data. A partial government shutdown will begin on Tuesday unless Congress can agree to a stopgap government funding bill before then. After months of wrangling, Republicans and Democrats agreed to the package last weekend, with the support of the White House.

Trump, who hands over power to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20, did not object to terms of the deal before Congress voted it through on Monday night.

But since then he has complained that the bill gives too much money to special interests, cultural projects and foreign aid, while its one-time $600 stimulus checks to millions of struggling Americans were too small. He has demanded that be raised to $2,000.

“Why would politicians not want to give people $2,000, rather than only $600? Give our people the money!” the president tweeted on Christmas Day, much of which he spent golfing at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Many economists agree the bill’s aid is too low but say the immediate support is still welcome and necessary.

A source familiar with the situation said Trump’s objection to the bill caught many White House officials by surprise. While the outgoing president’s strategy for the bill remains unclear, he has
not vetoed it and could still sign it in coming days.

On Saturday, he was scheduled to remain at Mar-a-Lago, where the bill has been sent and awaits his decision. Biden, whose Nov. 3 electoral victory Trump refuses to acknowledge, is spending the holiday in his home state of Delaware and had no public events scheduled for Saturday.

Topics: Americans US unemployment Donald Trump

China projected to overtake US as world's biggest economy in 2028

Updated 27 December 2020
Reuters

China projected to overtake US as world’s biggest economy in 2028

China projected to overtake US as world’s biggest economy in 2028
  • Report says the country’s economy likely to grow 5.7% annually
Updated 27 December 2020
Reuters

LONDON: China will overtake the US to become the world’s biggest economy in 2028, five years earlier than previously estimated due to the contrasting recoveries of the two countries from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, a think tank said.

“For some time, an overarching theme of global economics has been the economic and soft power struggle between the US and China,” the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR)  said in an annual report published on Saturday.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding economic fallout have certainly tipped this rivalry in China’s favor.”

The CEBR said China’s “skillful management of the pandemic,” with its strict early lockdown, and hits to long-term growth in the West meant China’s relative economic performance had improved.

China looked set for average economic growth of 5.7 percent a year from 2021-25 before slowing to 4.5 percent a year from 2026-30.

While the US was likely to have a strong post-pandemic rebound in 2021, its growth would slow to 1.9 percent a year between 2022 and 2024, and then to 1.6 percent after that.

Japan would remain the world’s third-biggest economy, in dollar terms, until the early 2030s when it would be overtaken by India, pushing Germany down from fourth to fifth.

The UK, currently the fifth-biggest economy by the CEBR’s measure, would slip to sixth place from 2024.

However, despite a hit in 2021 from its exit from the EU’s single market, the British GDP in dollars was forecast to be 23 percent higher than France’s by 2035, helped by Britain’s lead in the increasingly important digital economy.

Europe accounted for 19 percent of output in the top 10 global economies in 2020 but that will fall to 12 percent by 2035, or lower if there is an acrimonious split between the EU and Britain, the CEBR said.

It also said the pandemic’s impact on the global economy was likely to show up in higher inflation, not slower growth.

“We see an economic cycle with rising interest rates in the mid-2020s,” it said, posing a challenge for governments which have borrowed massively to fund their response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“But the underlying trends that have been accelerated by this point to a greener and more tech-based world as we move into the 2030s.”

Topics: China Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR)  world's biggest economy

